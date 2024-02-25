Historic Victory: Bulgaria Stuns Basketball World with Triumph Over Reigning Champions

Sports | February 25, 2024, Sunday // 22:00
Bulgaria: Historic Victory: Bulgaria Stuns Basketball World with Triumph Over Reigning Champions

In a thrilling display of skill and determination, Bulgaria's men's national basketball team achieved a monumental victory that reverberated throughout the sporting world. Facing off against the reigning world champion Germany, Bulgaria emerged triumphant with a hard-fought 67-62 win in the EuroBasket 2025 qualifiers, igniting celebrations among fans packed into Arena Botevgrad.

The showdown between the two powerhouse teams unfolded with palpable intensity, captivating spectators from the opening whistle to the final buzzer. Initially, Germany seized control, surging to a 19-7 lead after the first quarter, setting the stage for a gripping battle.

However, Bulgaria swiftly turned the tide, orchestrating a remarkable comeback with 13 unanswered points early in the second period. Momentum swung back and forth as both teams exchanged leads, culminating in Bulgaria edging ahead 28-27 at halftime, signaling a tightly contested encounter ahead.

As the game progressed into the second half, the intensity only heightened. The third quarter witnessed a back-and-forth exchange of baskets, with Germany holding a slight 45-39 advantage heading into the final stretch. Yet, Bulgaria refused to concede, launching a spirited comeback in the fourth quarter, fueled by ten consecutive points within a mere three minutes, reclaiming the lead amidst escalating drama.

In a testament to their resilience and character, the Bulgarian squad held firm under pressure, ultimately clinching a historic victory that defied expectations and showcased their prowess on the international stage.

Codi Miller-McIntyre emerged as the standout performer for Bulgaria, delivering a stellar performance with 23 points, while for the formidable German side, Oscar Da Silva led the charge with 15 points and 12 rebounds, reflecting the fierce competition on display.

With both teams now boasting a 1-1 record in the group, the stage is set for further enthralling matchups in the EuroBasket 2025 qualifiers. Looking ahead, Bulgaria will gear up for their next challenge in November, as they prepare to face off against Montenegro in a bid to continue their quest for basketball glory.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, basketball, EuroBasket 2025, historic victory

Related Articles:

Weather In Bulgaria On 27 February: Predominantly Sunny

During the night, the cloudiness will break up and decrease

Society » Environment | February 26, 2024, Monday // 19:06

Eurozone Entry Delay Incurs High Costs, Warns Head of Bulgaria's National Bank

Speaking at a briefing following a meeting with Croatian Central Bank Governor Boris Vujcic, Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) Governor Dimitar Radev highlighted the significant costs associated with delaying entry into the eurozone

Business » Finance | February 26, 2024, Monday // 16:19

Bulgarian Codi Miller-McIntyre Leads EuroBasket Qualifiers

Bulgarian national Codi Miller-McIntyre scored the most points on the third day of the qualification matches for the 2025 European Men's Basketball Championship

Sports | February 26, 2024, Monday // 15:31

Bulgaria Stands Firm with Ukraine: Denkov-Zelensky Meeting Signals Strong Alliance

Bulgaria's Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov engaged in high-stakes discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Mariinskyi Palace in Kyiv, solidifying Bulgaria's commitment to support Ukraine on multiple fronts

Politics | February 26, 2024, Monday // 14:41

Bulgaria and Albania to Establish Regular Airline Connection

Bulgaria's commitment to Albania's EU aspirations and bilateral cooperation took center stage during a meeting between Rosen Zhelyazkov, Speaker of the National Assembly of Bulgaria, and Lindita Nikolla, Speaker of the National Assembly of Albania, in Tir

Business » Tourism | February 26, 2024, Monday // 14:23

Bulgaria Bans Entry of Alleged Russian Spies: SANS Takes Action (UPDATED)

In a bold move aimed at safeguarding national security, Bulgaria’s State Agency “National Security” (SANS) has imposed a strict entry ban on two individuals suspected of espionage on behalf of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation

Politics » Defense | February 26, 2024, Monday // 14:15
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Tennis Legends: Profiles of the Most Iconic Players in the Sport

Tennis is a rapidly changing game where new talent is always challenging the top players at different events.

Sports | February 26, 2024, Monday // 17:20

Bulgarian Codi Miller-McIntyre Leads EuroBasket Qualifiers

Bulgarian national Codi Miller-McIntyre scored the most points on the third day of the qualification matches for the 2025 European Men's Basketball Championship

Sports | February 26, 2024, Monday // 15:31

Bulgarian Tennis Player Grigor Dimitrov Reached The Semifinals In Rotterdam

Grigor Dimitrov managed to secure a spot in the semifinals of the ATP 500 tournament in Rotterdam

Sports | February 16, 2024, Friday // 17:09

Golden Medal For Bulgarian Weightlifter Angel Rusev!

Bulgarian weightlifter Angel Rusev claimed his fourth title in the European competition, despite experiencing shoulder pain.

Sports | February 14, 2024, Wednesday // 12:17

Bulgarian Gymnast Boryana Kaleyn: №1 In The European Ranking!

Boryana Kaleyn, the European champion from Baku in 2023, is the Female Gymnast of the Year in the European Gymnastics ranking.

Sports | February 13, 2024, Tuesday // 17:00

Bulgarian Athlete Mirela Demireva Became a Balkan Champion

Mirela Demireva won first place in the women's high jump at the Balkan Indoor Athletics Championships in Istanbul.

Sports | February 13, 2024, Tuesday // 10:54
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria