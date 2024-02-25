Historic Victory: Bulgaria Stuns Basketball World with Triumph Over Reigning Champions

In a thrilling display of skill and determination, Bulgaria's men's national basketball team achieved a monumental victory that reverberated throughout the sporting world. Facing off against the reigning world champion Germany, Bulgaria emerged triumphant with a hard-fought 67-62 win in the EuroBasket 2025 qualifiers, igniting celebrations among fans packed into Arena Botevgrad.

The showdown between the two powerhouse teams unfolded with palpable intensity, captivating spectators from the opening whistle to the final buzzer. Initially, Germany seized control, surging to a 19-7 lead after the first quarter, setting the stage for a gripping battle.

However, Bulgaria swiftly turned the tide, orchestrating a remarkable comeback with 13 unanswered points early in the second period. Momentum swung back and forth as both teams exchanged leads, culminating in Bulgaria edging ahead 28-27 at halftime, signaling a tightly contested encounter ahead.

As the game progressed into the second half, the intensity only heightened. The third quarter witnessed a back-and-forth exchange of baskets, with Germany holding a slight 45-39 advantage heading into the final stretch. Yet, Bulgaria refused to concede, launching a spirited comeback in the fourth quarter, fueled by ten consecutive points within a mere three minutes, reclaiming the lead amidst escalating drama.

In a testament to their resilience and character, the Bulgarian squad held firm under pressure, ultimately clinching a historic victory that defied expectations and showcased their prowess on the international stage.

Codi Miller-McIntyre emerged as the standout performer for Bulgaria, delivering a stellar performance with 23 points, while for the formidable German side, Oscar Da Silva led the charge with 15 points and 12 rebounds, reflecting the fierce competition on display.

With both teams now boasting a 1-1 record in the group, the stage is set for further enthralling matchups in the EuroBasket 2025 qualifiers. Looking ahead, Bulgaria will gear up for their next challenge in November, as they prepare to face off against Montenegro in a bid to continue their quest for basketball glory.