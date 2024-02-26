In a stark revelation that sheds light on the true cost of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky disclosed today that a staggering 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have lost their lives since the conflict began. This marked the first time Ukraine has publicly acknowledged the number of military casualties since the invasion commenced.

Addressing reporters at a press conference, President Zelensky emphasized the gravity of the situation, asserting that the toll on Ukrainian forces is substantial, contrary to false claims made by Russian President Vladimir Putin. "31,000 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in this war. Not 300,000, not 150,000. Putin lies about these things," Zelensky declared, underscoring the magnitude of the sacrifice made by Ukrainian troops.

However, the disclosed figure does not encompass civilian casualties, leaving the full extent of the human toll yet to be fully realized. Questions remain regarding whether the count solely pertains to the Ukrainian army or includes all armed forces under the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Zelensky also opted not to divulge the number of wounded Ukrainian soldiers, citing concerns that such information could aid Russia in its military strategy. The decision reflects the delicate balance between transparency and national security considerations amidst the ongoing conflict.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin revealed a harrowing catalogue of atrocities committed by Russian forces since the invasion in 2022. Kostin disclosed that Ukrainian prosecutors have meticulously documented over 120,000 war crimes perpetrated by Russian forces, painting a damning picture of the brutality endured by Ukraine.

"There is no crime that the Russians did not commit during this war," Kostin asserted, highlighting the egregious violations of international law witnessed throughout the conflict. Despite the challenges posed by the conflict, Ukrainian courts have handed down 80 convictions related to war crimes, underscoring the commitment to accountability and justice amid adversity.