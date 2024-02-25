Israel Authorizes Talks for Gaza Ceasefire Amid Hostage Concerns

World | February 25, 2024, Sunday // 08:42
Bulgaria: Israel Authorizes Talks for Gaza Ceasefire Amid Hostage Concerns

Israel has authorized further discussions to pursue a new ceasefire in Gaza, as reported by AFP citing local sources. Talks are set to continue in Qatar following recent discussions in Paris, focusing on a ceasefire deal in Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas. Israel insists on the release of hostages, starting with women, as a precondition for any agreement, according to Tzachi Hanegbi, the national security adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. However, Hanegbi emphasized that such an agreement wouldn't signify the end of the conflict, cautioning on Israel's An 12 television.

Hamas, on its part, seeks a comprehensive ceasefire and the withdrawal of the Israeli military from Gaza. Sources within Hamas outlined a proposed plan from January, suggesting a six-week pause in hostilities and the release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages.

Approximately 100 hostages are believed to be alive in Gaza, with another 30 suspected to have died. Prime Minister Netanyahu announced plans to convene the government to approve an operational strategy for Rafah, including civilian evacuation.

Protests erupted in Israeli cities demanding the release of Hamas-held hostages, with demonstrators also expressing dissatisfaction with Netanyahu's leadership. In Tel Aviv, protesters held placards holding Netanyahu accountable, leading to police intervention with water cannons. Similar demonstrations took place in Jerusalem, Haifa, and Beersheba.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Gaza, ceasefire, Israel, Hostages

Related Articles:

Israeli Military Presents Plan for Gaza Civilian Evacuation

The Israeli military has proposed a plan to evacuate civilians from conflict areas in the Gaza Strip, which will be discussed by the government

World | February 26, 2024, Monday // 08:51

Netanyahu Unveils Gaza Reconstruction Plan Amid Ceasefire Talks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has outlined a vision for the future of the Gaza Strip following the conflict with Hamas, marking the first time he has presented such a plan

World | February 23, 2024, Friday // 11:01

Rafah Mosque Leveled as Israeli Airstrikes Escalate in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes devastated a mosque in Rafah and caused extensive damage to nearby homes

World | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 13:27

Iran Claims Israel Behind Gas Pipeline Explosions

An Iranian official has accused Israel of orchestrating an attack on gas pipelines in Iran last week

World | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 11:14

Netanyahu Asserts Israel's Continued Control Over Palestinian Territories

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a decisive statement yesterday, indicating Israel's intention to maintain full military control over all Palestinian territories, even in the event of a two-state solution

World | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 10:12

Israel Threatens Military Action in Rafah if Hostages Not Freed

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz has issued a warning, stating that if Hamas does not release hostages by March 10, Israel will initiate an offensive against the city of Rafah

World | February 19, 2024, Monday // 09:12
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Navalny's Death: Shocking Revelations of a Proposed Exchange Plan

Shocking revelations have emerged surrounding the tragic death of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, with claims suggesting a sinister plot involving a proposed exchange orchestrated by Bulgarian investigative journalist Christo Grozev

World » Russia | February 26, 2024, Monday // 14:30

Ukraine Withdraws from Village Near Avdiivka, Russia Seizes Control

Amidst escalating tensions in the Donetsk region, Ukraine's armed forces have withdrawn from the village of Lastochkyne, near the war-torn town of Avdiivka

World » Ukraine | February 26, 2024, Monday // 13:36

Ukrainian Intelligence Reveals New Details on Navalny's Death

Ukrainian military intelligence, headed by GUR Director Kyrylo Budanov, has declared that Alexei Navalny, the prominent Kremlin critic, died of natural causes

World » Russia | February 26, 2024, Monday // 13:29

Farmers Protest in Brussels: Tensions Rise as Police Deploy Water Cannons

Farmers and agricultural producers from across Europe have once again converged in Brussels to protest in front of the European institutions, escalating tensions with authorities

World » EU | February 26, 2024, Monday // 13:14

Resignation of Palestinian Prime Minister Signals Political Shift

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has announced his resignation, along with his government, aiming to foster a broad consensus among Palestinians regarding the political landscape post the Israel-Hamas conflict

World | February 26, 2024, Monday // 13:07

Greek Farmers Revive Protests, Call for EU Policy Change

Greek farmers have reignited their protests in solidarity with fellow farmers in Brussels

World » EU | February 26, 2024, Monday // 12:22
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria