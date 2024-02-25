Dzhevdet Chakarov and Delyan Peevski Assume Leadership Roles as DPS Co-Chairmen

Politics | February 25, 2024, Sunday // 08:39
Bulgaria: Dzhevdet Chakarov and Delyan Peevski Assume Leadership Roles as DPS Co-Chairmen

In a pivotal moment for the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), Delyan Peevski and Dzhevdet Chakarov have been elected as co-chairmen of the party during a national conference held in Sofia on Saturday.

According to the DPS press office, Delyan Peevski, the party's floor leader, and Dzhevdet Chakarov, an DPS Member of Parliament, clinched the coveted positions of co-chairmen at the conference. The event also saw the election of the party's new Central Council, alongside the adoption of a resolution and program outlining DPS's key priorities and national policies, geared towards bolstering its electoral prospects.

Dzhevdet Chakarov brings with him a wealth of experience and a long-standing dedication to the DPS's cause. Born on August 8, 1960, in Asenovgrad, Chakarov's journey within the party dates back to its inception in 1990. Over the years, he has held various pivotal roles within DPS, including membership in the Central Operations Bureau since 1996. Chakarov's notable tenure includes serving as a member of the 39th National Assembly from 2001 to 2005, where he chaired the Committee on Environment and Water, as well as assuming the role of environment and water minister during the 40th National Assembly from 2005 to 2009.

Similarly, Delyan Peevski's ascent to the co-chairmanship reflects his longstanding commitment to DPS and his influence within Bulgarian politics. Born on July 27, 1980, Peevski's political career traces back to his involvement in the youth organization of the National Simeon II Movement in 2001. Since then, he has held multiple terms as an DPS Member of Parliament, spanning across various National Assemblies. However, Peevski's tenure has not been without controversy, as he was designated by the US under the Global Magnitsky Act in 2021, facing allegations of corruption and influence peddling. Peevski, in turn, has vehemently contested these accusations, challenging his designation in a US court.

Tags: DPS, Dzhevdet Chakarov, Delyan Peevski, co-chairmen

