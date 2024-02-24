Court Releases Actor Hristo Shopov: No Evidence of Firearm Threat Found

Crime | February 24, 2024, Saturday // 17:16
Bulgaria: Court Releases Actor Hristo Shopov: No Evidence of Firearm Threat Found

In a recent development, the Sofia District Court has decided to release actor Hristo Shopov from arrest, implementing a "signature" measure in lieu of detention. Shopov had been accused of threatening to kill a woman on February 23, prompting legal proceedings against him.

The court's decision stemmed from a thorough examination of the evidence and circumstances surrounding the case. While it acknowledged allegations of threats made by Shopov, the court found insufficient grounds to substantiate claims of wielding a firearm during the incident. However, evidence suggested that verbal threats of death were indeed made in English, raising concerns about the victim's physical safety.

Crucially, the court deemed that there was no imminent risk of Shopov committing further offenses or fleeing from justice. Notably, Shopov's clean criminal record also factored into the court's decision to release him from custody.

Prior to the court's ruling, the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office had formally charged Shopov with threatening to kill, marking a significant step in the legal proceedings against the actor.

It's important to note that the court's decision is not final and remains subject to potential protest before a higher instance, underscoring the ongoing nature of the legal process in this matter.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Hristo Shopov, arrest, Sofia District Court, signature measure

Related Articles:

Mayor of Omurtag Arrested Amid Corruption Allegations, Suffers Heart Attack

The mayor of Omurtag, Eshref Eshrefov, was arrested during a police operation at the municipal administration

Politics | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 13:33

Bulgarian Fishing Vessel Released After Year-Long Detention in Romania

The Bulgarian fishing vessel "Iva-1" has been released after nearly a year of being under arrest in the Romanian port of Mangalia

Society | February 5, 2024, Monday // 11:39

Bulgarian Authorities Arrest Suspect in School Bomb Threats

Bulgarian law enforcement has successfully apprehended a 32-year-old Bulgarian citizen suspected of orchestrating bomb threats targeting schools across the country

Crime | January 23, 2024, Tuesday // 17:19

Bulgaria: Police Raid Vasil Bozhkov's Properties

An intense police operation is unfolding at the properties of Vasil Bozhkov, Bulgarian politician and controversial businessman

Crime | January 19, 2024, Friday // 09:40

Stara Zagora Gas Station Hit in Late-Night Robbery, Suspect Caught

In a startling incident that unfolded around 1 o'clock last night, an armed robbery jolted a gas station located at the Stara Zagora exit in the direction of Kazanlak

Crime | January 16, 2024, Tuesday // 10:00

Man Wanted for Double Murder in North Macedonia Arrested in Turkey

In a significant breakthrough, the suspected mastermind behind the brutal murders of a 14-year-old girl from Skopje and a 74-year-old man from Veles, identified as Ljupcho Palevski-Palcho, has been apprehended in Turkey

World » Southeast Europe | December 6, 2023, Wednesday // 10:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Bulgarian Families Affected By Car Accidents Protest Again In Sofia

A protest by families who have lost their children in accidents is taking place in Sofia today.

Crime | February 23, 2024, Friday // 10:20

Famous Bulgarian Actor Arrested for Assaulting a Woman Who is a Foreigner (UPDATED)

Bulgarian actor Hristo Shopov was arrested last night for attacking a young woman with a gun, threatening to kill her and beating her

Crime | February 23, 2024, Friday // 10:00

Burgas Prison: Inmate Killed in Altercation

Two prisoners got into a fight, and one of them died after the fight

Crime | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 14:33

Spate of Vandalism Strikes Sofia's Ovcha Kupel District: Dozens of Cars Damaged

Residents of Sofia's Ovcha Kupel neighborhood woke up to a scene of chaos as vandals wreaked havoc on parked cars overnight

Crime | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 09:26

Investigation Launched into Tragic Death of Toddler at Veliko Tarnovo Hospital

The Prosecutor's Office in Veliko Tarnovo is investigating the death of a 2-year-old child who died in the city's hospital

Crime | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 15:19

Major Migrant Trafficking Ring Dismantled in Bulgaria

Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov disclosed to reporters in Burgas that a highly active criminal group engaged in migrant trafficking has been dismantled

Crime | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 13:52
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria