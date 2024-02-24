Eurozone Accession on Horizon: Bulgaria's Finance Minister Optimistic Despite Government Rotation Talks

As Bulgaria sets its sights on joining the Eurozone by 2025, Finance Minister Asen Vassilev remains resolute in his commitment, despite ongoing uncertainties surrounding the government's rotation. Speaking from Ghent, where he attended a meeting of EU economy and finance ministers, Minister Vassilev conveyed optimism regarding Bulgaria's economic prospects and Eurozone aspirations.

Citing data from the European Central Bank and the European Commission, Minister Vassilev projected an average annual inflation rate of 3 percent for Bulgaria. He emphasized that all indicators point towards meeting the inflation criterion, the final requirement for Eurozone accession.

"The rotation in the government will take place," Minister Vassilev affirmed, dispelling doubts about the stability of Bulgaria's political environment. He underscored the necessity of a stable government for Eurozone entry, highlighting ongoing legislative reforms aimed at benefiting citizens.

Responding to concerns about potential obstacles, particularly surrounding demands on regulators, Minister Vassilev addressed the memorandum of We Continue the Change-Demoratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB). He emphasized the importance of regulators functioning in the best interest of citizens, advocating for transparent selection processes involving public participation and oversight.

"We are ready to discuss exactly how this will be achieved. If there are other proposals, let's hear them," Minister Vassilev stated, indicating a willingness to engage in dialogue and negotiation to overcome challenges.

According to informed sources, consensus on regulatory issues could expedite decisions regarding the government rotation, with potential resolutions anticipated within a short timeframe.

