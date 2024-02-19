Urgent Search Underway: 17-Year-Old Girl Missing in Dupnitsa!

A sense of urgency grips Dupnitsa as residents band together in a desperate search for a missing 17-year-old girl. Ivana Georgieva, a student at the Professional High School for Food Industry and Technology, vanished on Thursday afternoon, prompting her parents to file a police report the following morning when she failed to return home.

Local law enforcement, spearheaded by the Dupnitsa police, has launched search operations, enlisting the assistance of mountain rescuers from the town to scour the area for any trace of Ivana.

A dedicated headquarters has been established to coordinate search efforts, with information about Ivana accepted through designated telephone lines, including 5 77 11 and 5 77 12 with the Dupnitsa code 0701, as well as through the emergency number 112.

Descriptive details about Ivana's appearance have been circulated, aiding in identification. She was last seen wearing a light pink jacket, jeans, and white sneakers, with her distinctive feature being her short-cropped hair.

The search party, comprised of approximately 200 individuals, has meticulously combed through various neighborhoods in Dupnitsa, extending their efforts to the surrounding areas of Karshia and the village of Piperevo. The search perimeter stretches as far as the neighboring municipality of Boboshevo, encompassing the village of Blazhievo and the bed of the river Jerman.

As dawn breaks on another day, the search for Ivana intensifies, with the perimeter expanding in a relentless quest to bring the missing girl home safely.