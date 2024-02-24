Bulgaria Stands with Ukraine: Prime Minister Denkov's Message of Solidarity

Politics | February 24, 2024, Saturday // 10:37
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Stands with Ukraine: Prime Minister Denkov's Message of Solidarity

In a heartfelt address marking the two-year anniversary of the conflict in Ukraine, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov reiterated Bulgaria's unwavering support for its ally in the face of Russian aggression.

Denkov's statement, released by the Council of Ministers' press service, reflects on the devastating impact of the war initiated by Russia, describing it as an "unprovoked, absurd war" that has brought immense suffering to the Ukrainian people.

"An unprovoked, absurd war that shook the democratic world," Denkov emphasized, referring to Russia's actions as a violation of human rights and international law.

The Prime Minister highlighted Bulgaria's commitment to upholding democratic values, emphasizing that the country stands firmly with Ukraine in its fight for peace and freedom. "Our country made its choice a long time ago - to be a peaceful, democratic, free European country," Denkov affirmed.

Throughout the address, Denkov emphasized Bulgaria's ongoing support for Ukraine, ranging from political and humanitarian aid to military assistance. "Bulgaria was among the first countries to help Ukraine at the beginning of the war," he stated proudly.

Denkov expressed confidence that justice will prevail, asserting that "Russia cannot win this war" and affirming Bulgaria's solidarity with Ukraine in its pursuit of a just peace.

As the conflict in Ukraine enters its third year, Bulgaria remains steadfast in its support for its Eastern European neighbor, standing as a beacon of solidarity in the face of adversity.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Ukraine, Denkov, solidarity

Related Articles:

Eurozone Accession on Horizon: Bulgaria's Finance Minister Optimistic Despite Government Rotation Talks

As Bulgaria sets its sights on joining the Eurozone by 2025, Finance Minister Asen Vassilev remains resolute in his commitment, despite ongoing uncertainties surrounding the government's rotation

Business » Finance | February 24, 2024, Saturday // 17:08

Day 731 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Two Years Of Total War

Day 731 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours

World » Ukraine | February 24, 2024, Saturday // 11:07

In the Midst of Measles Concerns, Bulgaria Reports Zero Cases: Vaccination Key

As global health authorities sound the alarm over the resurgence of measles worldwide, Bulgaria stands out with a reassuring statistic: no confirmed cases of measles have been reported in the country since the beginning of the year.

Society » Health | February 24, 2024, Saturday // 10:52

Blagoevgrad With The Lowest Wages In Bulgaria and Europe

Blagoevgrad, nestled in Bulgaria's southwest, faces a grim reality as it grapples with the title of having the lowest wages not only in Bulgaria but also across Europe

Society | February 24, 2024, Saturday // 10:43

Weather In Bulgaria Over The Weekend: Warm With Varied Conditions Across The Country

As Bulgarians prepare for the upcoming weekend, a diverse range of weather conditions is forecasted to sweep across the country.

Society » Environment | February 23, 2024, Friday // 19:11

Denkov and Gabriel Set for Negotiations on Bulgaria's Cabinet Makeup

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov disclosed that he and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel are prepared to engage in negotiations regarding the composition of the Council of Ministers following the upcoming rotation

Politics | February 23, 2024, Friday // 15:34
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria Considers Freezing Assets of Russian Cultural Center in Sofia

The Bulgarian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mariya Gabriel, has stated that the accounts of the Russian Cultural and Information Center in Sofia could potentially be frozen, pending approval from the ministry

Politics | February 23, 2024, Friday // 17:30

In Varna: New Rules For Scooter Riders

The Transportation Committee of the Varna Municipal Council has voted on new rules and penalties related to electric scooters

Politics | February 23, 2024, Friday // 17:20

Denkov and Gabriel Set for Negotiations on Bulgaria's Cabinet Makeup

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov disclosed that he and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel are prepared to engage in negotiations regarding the composition of the Council of Ministers following the upcoming rotation

Politics | February 23, 2024, Friday // 15:34

Bulgaria Confronts Russia over Navalny's Death: Calls for Transparent Investigation

In a diplomatic showdown following the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Bulgaria summoned the Ambassador of the Russian Federation, Eleonora Mitrofanova, to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Politics » Diplomacy | February 23, 2024, Friday // 15:10

Bulgarian Police Conduct Special Operation in Sofia Related to Aleksei Petrov Murder

In a swift and targeted move, law enforcement authorities launched a special operation in Sofia, honing in on a building along Cherni Vrah Blvd. where offices of "Lev Ins" and the Union for Economic Initiative of Citizens are located

Politics | February 23, 2024, Friday // 15:00

Bulgarian PM: Refugee Centers Occupancy at 50% Amid Schengen Agreement

In a parliamentary control session today, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov disclosed that refugee centers across the nation are currently operating at just 50% capacity, attributing the decline to the recent implementation of the air and water Schengen agree

Politics | February 23, 2024, Friday // 14:46
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria