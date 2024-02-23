Weather In Bulgaria Over The Weekend: Warm With Varied Conditions Across The Country

@Pixabay

As Bulgarians prepare for the upcoming weekend, a diverse range of weather conditions is forecasted to sweep across the country. From sunny spells to potential rain showers and snowfall, here's what you need to know about the weather outlook for February 24 and 25.

February 24: A Mix of Sun and Clouds

Western Bulgaria can expect mostly sunny skies during the morning hours on February 24, although cloud cover is anticipated to increase in the afternoon. Conversely, eastern Bulgaria may experience low cloud cover in the lowlands during the morning, clearing up to mostly sunny conditions later in the day. Moderate south-southwesterly winds are expected across the region. High temperatures will range from 16 to 21 degrees Celsius, with Sofia seeing highs around 16 degrees Celsius.

Along the Black Sea Coast

Sunny conditions are forecasted along the Black Sea coast, with some areas experiencing low cloud or fog in the morning. Scattered clouds are expected in the afternoon, accompanied by light to moderate south-southwesterly winds. Temperatures will range from 15 to 19 degrees Celsius, slightly cooler north of Varna. The sea water temperature is forecasted to be between 7 to 8 degrees Celsius.

In the Mountains

Western Bulgaria's mountains will see increasing cloud cover with minimal precipitation, while the eastern mountains may experience considerable cloudiness in the morning, clearing up to mostly sunny skies later on. Moderate southwesterly winds are anticipated. High temperatures will be around 10 degrees Celsius at 1,200 meters and around 3 degrees Celsius at 2,000 meters altitude.

February 25: Changing Conditions

On February 25, western Bulgaria is expected to see considerable cloud cover with possible light rain showers in isolated areas and light snowfall on the highest parts of the Rila and Pirin Mountains. Meanwhile, eastern Bulgaria will experience thickening and lowering clouds, although no rain showers are forecasted. Moderate south-southwesterly winds will prevail, with temperatures remaining warm for the season. Lows will range from 5 to 10 degrees Celsius, while highs will reach 12 to 13 degrees Celsius, potentially rising to 20 degrees Celsius in some areas of the Central Danubian Plain.

As Bulgarians plan their activities for the coming days, it's essential to stay updated on the changing weather conditions across the country.

