Russia's Shadow Looms Over Transnistria: Potential Referendum Within Days Sparks Concerns in Moldova and NATO
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Russia Ends Decades-Old Fishing Agreement with Britain
In a move signaling heightened tensions between Russia and the West
Kremlin Bans Dostoyevsky, Oscar Wilde, Stephen King And More Over Alleged LGBTQ+ Propaganda
Moscow authorities have stirred controversy by banning the sale of 252 books under the guise of combating LGBTQ+ propaganda
At Least 60 Russian Soldiers Killed in Missile Strike
The situation in Ukraine's Donbas region escalates as reports emerge of a devastating rocket attack on a Russian training camp, resulting in the deaths of at least 60 Russian soldiers
Russian Anti-Putin Cell Planned Navalny's Prison Break
A clandestine anti-Putin faction within Russia plotted to free opposition figure Alexei Navalny from a Siberian prison camp
Christo Grozev will Investigate Navalny's Death
Renowned investigative journalist Christo Grozev, known for his work with Bellingcat, has launched an inquiry into the untimely demise of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny
Estonia Thwarts Russian Hybrid Operation, Detains 10 Suspects
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has revealed that Estonian security services successfully thwarted a hybrid operation conducted by Russian security services within Estonian territory.