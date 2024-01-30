In Varna: New Rules For Scooter Riders

Politics | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |February 23, 2024, Friday // 17:20
Bulgaria: In Varna: New Rules For Scooter Riders

The Transportation Committee of the Varna Municipal Council has voted on new rules and penalties related to electric scooters. The changes involve imposing a speed limit of 25 km/h on electric vehicles.

Riders will not be allowed to operate them on sidewalks, in parks, gardens, squares, and playgrounds, as well as areas designated solely for pedestrians, except designated areas for this purpose. The prescribed fine for violations will be 50 BGN. The same financial penalty applies for improper parking as well.

Owners or operators providing electric scooters for rental will be required to utilize software technology to limit speed depending on the traffic zones, as well as to prevent parking outside designated areas.

For legal entities, the financial penalty for exceeding the speed limit will range between 500 and 1,000 BGN. Regarding parking electric vehicles outside designated areas, companies will face a fine of 500 BGN, with the penalty for repeat violations ranging from 800 to 2,000 BGN.

Owners or operators providing rental electric scooters will be required to remove improperly parked vehicles no later than 4 hours on weekdays and 6 hours on weekends after the violation has been identified. Failure to do so will result in a financial penalty of 300 BGN for legal entities, increasing to 500 BGN for repeat offenses.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Varna, rules, electric, scooter

Related Articles:

Varna Tourism Industry Up in Arms Against Offshore Wind Farm Plans

The picturesque city of Varna is experiencing a clash between its tourism sector and proposed plans for offshore wind farms, sparking controversy and opposition within the local community

Business » Tourism | January 30, 2024, Tuesday // 08:33

Bulgaria Unveils Ambitious Plans for Dual Highways Connecting Varna to Durankulak and Silistra

Bulgaria is set to embark on the construction of two crucial highways, linking the city of Varna to Durankulak in northeastern Bulgaria and to Silistra on the Danube

Society | January 23, 2024, Tuesday // 17:14

Revolutionary Hybrid Station in Bulgaria Charges 20 Electric Cars in 15 Minutes

A groundbreaking hybrid charging station, equipped with solar panels and innovative batteries, has been developed in Bulgaria, capable of simultaneously charging up to 20 electric vehicles in just 15 minutes

Business | January 23, 2024, Tuesday // 11:30

Electric Cars Dominate Norway's Market, Diesel and Gasoline Face Phase-Out

Tesla has secured the top spot in Norway's car sales for three consecutive years, triumphing despite tensions between the American electric vehicle company and influential unions in the Nordic region

Society » Environment | January 2, 2024, Tuesday // 15:50

New Seasonal Flights Connect Varna Airport to Paris

Exciting news for travel enthusiasts and vacation planners as Varna Airport gears up to introduce regular flights to Paris starting from April 12, 2024

Business » Tourism | December 24, 2023, Sunday // 15:19

Bulgaria Air with Аdditional Flights on the Route Sofia - Varna for the Holidays

On Christmas and New Year, Bulgaria Air is increasing the frequency of its domestic flights on the Sofia - Varna route, with which it gives passengers the opportunity to spend the exciting holidays with their loved ones, family and friends

Business » Tourism | December 8, 2023, Friday // 13:04
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria Considers Freezing Assets of Russian Cultural Center in Sofia

The Bulgarian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mariya Gabriel, has stated that the accounts of the Russian Cultural and Information Center in Sofia could potentially be frozen, pending approval from the ministry

Politics | February 23, 2024, Friday // 17:30

Denkov and Gabriel Set for Negotiations on Bulgaria's Cabinet Makeup

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov disclosed that he and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel are prepared to engage in negotiations regarding the composition of the Council of Ministers following the upcoming rotation

Politics | February 23, 2024, Friday // 15:34

Bulgaria Confronts Russia over Navalny's Death: Calls for Transparent Investigation

In a diplomatic showdown following the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Bulgaria summoned the Ambassador of the Russian Federation, Eleonora Mitrofanova, to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Politics » Diplomacy | February 23, 2024, Friday // 15:10

Bulgarian Police Conduct Special Operation in Sofia Related to Aleksei Petrov Murder

In a swift and targeted move, law enforcement authorities launched a special operation in Sofia, honing in on a building along Cherni Vrah Blvd. where offices of "Lev Ins" and the Union for Economic Initiative of Citizens are located

Politics | February 23, 2024, Friday // 15:00

Bulgarian PM: Refugee Centers Occupancy at 50% Amid Schengen Agreement

In a parliamentary control session today, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov disclosed that refugee centers across the nation are currently operating at just 50% capacity, attributing the decline to the recent implementation of the air and water Schengen agree

Politics | February 23, 2024, Friday // 14:46

GERB Postpones Talks with WCC-DB Pending Ministerial Reviews

Boyko Borissov, chairman of the GERB party, announced that negotiations with the "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) memorandum will commence only after a thorough evaluation of ministerial performances, slated to be revealed next week

Politics | February 23, 2024, Friday // 14:40
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria