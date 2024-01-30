In Varna: New Rules For Scooter Riders

The Transportation Committee of the Varna Municipal Council has voted on new rules and penalties related to electric scooters. The changes involve imposing a speed limit of 25 km/h on electric vehicles.

Riders will not be allowed to operate them on sidewalks, in parks, gardens, squares, and playgrounds, as well as areas designated solely for pedestrians, except designated areas for this purpose. The prescribed fine for violations will be 50 BGN. The same financial penalty applies for improper parking as well.

Owners or operators providing electric scooters for rental will be required to utilize software technology to limit speed depending on the traffic zones, as well as to prevent parking outside designated areas.

For legal entities, the financial penalty for exceeding the speed limit will range between 500 and 1,000 BGN. Regarding parking electric vehicles outside designated areas, companies will face a fine of 500 BGN, with the penalty for repeat violations ranging from 800 to 2,000 BGN.

Owners or operators providing rental electric scooters will be required to remove improperly parked vehicles no later than 4 hours on weekdays and 6 hours on weekends after the violation has been identified. Failure to do so will result in a financial penalty of 300 BGN for legal entities, increasing to 500 BGN for repeat offenses.