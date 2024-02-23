Zelensky Slams Tucker Carlson's Putin Interview as 'Two Hours of Nonsense'

World » UKRAINE | February 23, 2024, Friday // 16:00
Bulgaria: Zelensky Slams Tucker Carlson's Putin Interview as 'Two Hours of Nonsense'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has strongly criticized the recent interview between former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Russian President Vladimir Putin, branding it as "two hours of nonsense." Zelensky made these remarks during an exclusive interview with Fox News's "Special Report," anchored by Bret Baier, according to The Hill.

"I don't have time to hear more than two hours of bull--about us, about the world, about the United States, about our relations and this interview with a killer," Zelensky expressed during his interview in Ukraine with anchor Bret Baier on Fox News's "Special Report."

In Carlson's recent interview with Putin, the Russian president propagated propaganda about his country's ongoing war with Ukraine and launched criticisms against the U.S. Carlson faced swift criticism for providing Putin a platform.

Zelensky's comments come in the wake of the passing of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a situation President Biden has attributed to Putin.

"Reports of his death, if they're true, and I have no reasons to believe they're not--Russian authorities are going to tell their own story," Biden stated during remarks from the White House. "But make no mistake: Putin is responsible for Navalny's death. Putin is responsible. What has happened to Navalny is yet more proof of Putin's brutality. No one should be fooled," he added.

Biden also referred to Putin as a "crazy SOB" during a fundraiser in San Francisco when discussing climate change.

"This is the last existential threat, it is climate. We have a crazy SOB like that guy Putin, and others, and we always have to worry about nuclear conflict, but the existential threat to humanity is climate," Biden remarked.

The Kremlin responded to Biden's "SOB" comment on Thursday, accusing him of trying "to look like a Hollywood cowboy."

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Zelensky, Tucker Carlson, Putin, Biden

Related Articles:

Day 730 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russia’s Losses Five Times Greater Than Those Of Kyiv

Day 730 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours

World » Ukraine | February 23, 2024, Friday // 13:12

Day 729 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Putin Still Believes He Can Take Over The Whole Country

Day 729 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours

World » Ukraine | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 13:14

Biden on Putin: That Crazy SOB!

During a campaign fundraiser in San Francisco, US President Joe Biden referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "crazy son of a b**ch"

World | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 09:35

Trump Compared Himself to Navalny

Former US President Donald Trump has drawn criticism after comparing his legal woes to the fate of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who recently died in prison

World | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 09:16

Widow of Alexei Navalny Blames Putin for His Death

The widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Yulia Navalnaya, has delivered a powerful message following her husband's tragic death, accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of being responsible and pledging to carry on his mission

World » Russia | February 19, 2024, Monday // 16:11

Day 725 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Zelensky Vowed That Kyiv Would Regain Its Lost Territories

Day 725 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours

World » Ukraine | February 18, 2024, Sunday // 14:12
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Day 730 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russia’s Losses Five Times Greater Than Those Of Kyiv

Day 730 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours

World » Ukraine | February 23, 2024, Friday // 13:12

Day 729 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Putin Still Believes He Can Take Over The Whole Country

Day 729 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours

World » Ukraine | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 13:14

Day 728 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russian Su-34 Shot Down

Day 728 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours

World » Ukraine | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 12:08

Day 727 of the Invasion of Ukraine: After Avdiivka Russia Turns Its Attention To The South

Day 727 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours

World » Ukraine | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 12:27

Day 726 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Kyiv Investigates Alleged Executions Of Soldiers In Avdiivka

Day 726 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours

World » Ukraine | February 19, 2024, Monday // 11:21

Day 725 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Zelensky Vowed That Kyiv Would Regain Its Lost Territories

Day 725 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours

World » Ukraine | February 18, 2024, Sunday // 14:12
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria