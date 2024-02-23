Zelensky Slams Tucker Carlson's Putin Interview as 'Two Hours of Nonsense'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has strongly criticized the recent interview between former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Russian President Vladimir Putin, branding it as "two hours of nonsense." Zelensky made these remarks during an exclusive interview with Fox News's "Special Report," anchored by Bret Baier, according to The Hill.

"I don't have time to hear more than two hours of bull--about us, about the world, about the United States, about our relations and this interview with a killer," Zelensky expressed during his interview in Ukraine with anchor Bret Baier on Fox News's "Special Report."

In Carlson's recent interview with Putin, the Russian president propagated propaganda about his country's ongoing war with Ukraine and launched criticisms against the U.S. Carlson faced swift criticism for providing Putin a platform.

Zelensky's comments come in the wake of the passing of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a situation President Biden has attributed to Putin.

"Reports of his death, if they're true, and I have no reasons to believe they're not--Russian authorities are going to tell their own story," Biden stated during remarks from the White House. "But make no mistake: Putin is responsible for Navalny's death. Putin is responsible. What has happened to Navalny is yet more proof of Putin's brutality. No one should be fooled," he added.

Biden also referred to Putin as a "crazy SOB" during a fundraiser in San Francisco when discussing climate change.

"This is the last existential threat, it is climate. We have a crazy SOB like that guy Putin, and others, and we always have to worry about nuclear conflict, but the existential threat to humanity is climate," Biden remarked.

The Kremlin responded to Biden's "SOB" comment on Thursday, accusing him of trying "to look like a Hollywood cowboy."