Denkov and Gabriel Set for Negotiations on Bulgaria's Cabinet Makeup

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov disclosed that he and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel are prepared to engage in negotiations regarding the composition of the Council of Ministers following the upcoming rotation.

Denkov revealed that discussions are set to commence next Monday, with Gabriel providing an assessment of the cabinet's performance thus far upon her return from an official trip. Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, Denkov highlighted the need for transparent processes in selecting qualified individuals to assume ministerial roles.

The prime minister underscored the significance of renewing the management program, which extends until the end of 2024, stressing the importance of aligning ministerial appointments with the program's objectives. However, Denkov acknowledged potential challenges within the National Assembly, citing notable exchanges between political factions and signaling the possibility of new elections depending on the outcome.

Denkov also refrained from commenting on the recent summoning of Russian Ambassador Mitrofanova to the Foreign Ministry, but reaffirmed Bulgaria's continued support for Ukraine. He emphasized the pivotal role of Ukraine in defending shared values and principles, warning of the potential spillover effects of conflict into neighboring countries.

The next phase of the management program involves appointing officials to key regulatory bodies, including the Anti-Corruption Commission, the High Judicial Council, and the High Prosecutorial Council, among others.