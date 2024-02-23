Tom Cruise Broke Up With His Russian Girlfriend

Tom Cruise has ended his relationship with his Russian girlfriend Elsina Khayrova, who is the former wife of a wealthy Russian oligarch Dmitry Tsvetkov, with whom she has two children – a boy and a girl.

The renowned actor began dating Khayrova, who is 25 years younger than him, at the end of last year. It is said that after introducing him to her children, Cruise requested to part ways.

Both have stated that they maintain a good relationship with each other. They live in the same building in London.

Elsina Khayrova is a former model, and the daughter of a prominent Russian Member of Parliament, close to Vladimir Putin, and her background is characterized by wealth and high social standing.