Bulgarian PM: Refugee Centers Occupancy at 50% Amid Schengen Agreement

Politics | February 23, 2024, Friday // 14:46
In a parliamentary control session today, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov disclosed that refugee centers across the nation are currently operating at just 50% capacity, attributing the decline to the recent implementation of the air and sea Schengen agreement.

Denkov noted that the decrease in occupancy levels has been a notable trend since the agreement came into effect. He clarified that his information was up to date as of the morning session. The prime minister highlighted that under the new refugee distribution regulations, a more equitable allocation among participating countries would be enforced.

Crucially, Denkov dismissed concerns of a potential influx of thousands of refugees into Bulgaria due to the country's obligations under the Schengen agreement. He emphasized that measures were in place to prevent such scenarios, citing the distribution framework as a key factor.

Furthermore, Denkov pointed out a significant statistic regarding migrant behavior, stating that 95% of migrants registering in Bulgaria choose not to return to the country and instead evade authorities by relocating elsewhere.

