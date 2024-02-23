Bulgarian PM: Refugee Centers Occupancy at 50% Amid Schengen Agreement
In a parliamentary control session today, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov disclosed that refugee centers across the nation are currently operating at just 50% capacity, attributing the decline to the recent implementation of the air and sea Schengen agreement.
Denkov noted that the decrease in occupancy levels has been a notable trend since the agreement came into effect. He clarified that his information was up to date as of the morning session. The prime minister highlighted that under the new refugee distribution regulations, a more equitable allocation among participating countries would be enforced.
Crucially, Denkov dismissed concerns of a potential influx of thousands of refugees into Bulgaria due to the country's obligations under the Schengen agreement. He emphasized that measures were in place to prevent such scenarios, citing the distribution framework as a key factor.
Furthermore, Denkov pointed out a significant statistic regarding migrant behavior, stating that 95% of migrants registering in Bulgaria choose not to return to the country and instead evade authorities by relocating elsewhere.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgaria Considers Freezing Assets of Russian Cultural Center in Sofia
The Bulgarian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mariya Gabriel, has stated that the accounts of the Russian Cultural and Information Center in Sofia could potentially be frozen, pending approval from the ministry
In Varna: New Rules For Scooter Riders
The Transportation Committee of the Varna Municipal Council has voted on new rules and penalties related to electric scooters
Denkov and Gabriel Set for Negotiations on Bulgaria's Cabinet Makeup
Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov disclosed that he and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel are prepared to engage in negotiations regarding the composition of the Council of Ministers following the upcoming rotation
Bulgaria Confronts Russia over Navalny's Death: Calls for Transparent Investigation
In a diplomatic showdown following the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Bulgaria summoned the Ambassador of the Russian Federation, Eleonora Mitrofanova, to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Bulgarian Police Conduct Special Operation in Sofia Related to Aleksei Petrov Murder
In a swift and targeted move, law enforcement authorities launched a special operation in Sofia, honing in on a building along Cherni Vrah Blvd. where offices of "Lev Ins" and the Union for Economic Initiative of Citizens are located
GERB Postpones Talks with WCC-DB Pending Ministerial Reviews
Boyko Borissov, chairman of the GERB party, announced that negotiations with the "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) memorandum will commence only after a thorough evaluation of ministerial performances, slated to be revealed next week