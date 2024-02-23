GERB Postpones Talks with WCC-DB Pending Ministerial Reviews

Boyko Borissov, chairman of the GERB party, announced that negotiations with the "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) memorandum will commence only after a thorough evaluation of ministerial performances, slated to be revealed next week.

Addressing concerns and potential conflicts within the political sphere, Borissov emphasized the importance of unity and focus on the nation's best interests, urging parties to rally around accomplishments rather than resorting to mutual recrimination.

The delay in negotiations stems from the pending report on ministerial activities, to be presented by Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel and Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov. Borissov asserted that GERB would then outline conditions for its support, aligning with the expectations of their voter base.

Meanwhile, energy experts voiced reservations regarding the construction of the 7th and 8th units of the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant. A disagreement emerged over the number of companies involved, with GERB, DPS, and "There Is Such a People" advocating for a single company, a decision criticized by Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of WCC-DB.

Petkov underscored the necessity for fair competition and regulatory impartiality, cautioning against vested interests influencing decision-making processes. He urged GERB to present constructive proposals rather than merely highlighting dissent.