Sofia Set to Host International Conference on Innovation and Creativity

Business | February 23, 2024, Friday // 12:48
Bulgaria: Sofia Set to Host International Conference on Innovation and Creativity

Sofia, the vibrant capital of Bulgaria, is gearing up to host a prestigious international conference focused on innovation and creativity. Following the resounding success of the CreaTech Summit South-East Europe in 2023, the city is once again poised to become the epicenter of cutting-edge ideas and groundbreaking initiatives.

Scheduled to take place from February 29 to March 1, the event will unfold at the renowned "Toplocentrala" Arts Center, providing an ideal backdrop for fostering collaboration and sparking inspiration.

The forum will attract a diverse array of participants from Bulgaria and beyond, representing a wide spectrum of creative industries, including game development, film, design, and immersive technologies. This convergence of minds and talents promises to ignite conversations, forge partnerships, and drive innovation forward.

The initiative is spearheaded by CreaTech Bulgaria, with valuable support from esteemed partners such as Innovation Norway, the Bulgarian Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Agency (BSMEPA), the Sofia Municipality, and JA Bulgaria. Together, these organizations are committed to nurturing a thriving ecosystem that empowers creative professionals and propels the industry to new heights.

Anticipation is running high as representatives from more than 15 European countries prepare to converge in Sofia for this groundbreaking event. Their presence underscores the growing recognition of Sofia as a hub of creativity and ingenuity on the international stage.

One of the highlights of the conference will be the signing of a Memorandum on Balkan cooperation aimed at advancing the development of creative industries across the region. This collaborative effort signals a shared commitment to fostering innovation, driving economic growth, and enhancing cultural exchange.

Registration for the conference is now open and accessible to all interested individuals. Best of all, participation is free, offering an inclusive opportunity for stakeholders to engage, learn, and contribute to the collective dialogue on innovation and creativity.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, innovation, creativity, conference

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Considers Freezing Assets of Russian Cultural Center in Sofia

The Bulgarian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mariya Gabriel, has stated that the accounts of the Russian Cultural and Information Center in Sofia could potentially be frozen, pending approval from the ministry

Politics | February 23, 2024, Friday // 17:30

Bulgarian Police Conduct Special Operation in Sofia Related to Aleksei Petrov Murder

In a swift and targeted move, law enforcement authorities launched a special operation in Sofia, honing in on a building along Cherni Vrah Blvd. where offices of "Lev Ins" and the Union for Economic Initiative of Citizens are located

Politics | February 23, 2024, Friday // 15:00

Bulgarian Families Affected By Car Accidents Protest Again In Sofia

A protest by families who have lost their children in accidents is taking place in Sofia today.

Crime | February 23, 2024, Friday // 10:20

Sofia Municipal Council Appoints Deputy Chairs Amid Political Strife

The Sofia Municipal Council (SMC) convened to elect its deputy chairs and members of standing committees, marking a significant development in the city's political landscape

Politics | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 14:37

Spate of Vandalism Strikes Sofia's Ovcha Kupel District: Dozens of Cars Damaged

Residents of Sofia's Ovcha Kupel neighborhood woke up to a scene of chaos as vandals wreaked havoc on parked cars overnight

Crime | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 09:26

Sofia: Zero Fines for Polluting Cars Entering City Center

Despite efforts to curb pollution in Sofia's city center, not a single fine has been issued to vehicles violating the ban on entering the designated low-emission zone

Society | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 16:14
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Nationwide Outage Hits US as AT&T, Other Networks Experience Disruptions

A widespread cellular outage swept across the United States on Thursday, leaving millions of AT&T customers unable to make calls, send texts, or access the internet

Business | February 23, 2024, Friday // 09:39

Record Foreign Investments Drive Bulgaria's Growth

Today, the World Bank presents the report “Review of Public Finances in Bulgaria”, which examines revenues, efficiency, and effectiveness of state expenditures in various sectors

Business | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 12:38

Game-Changing Innovations: Latest News From The Casino Industry

If you compare today's casino experience with two decades back, you can tell that a lot has changed.

Business » Industry | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 12:00

Europe's Energy Evolution: Declining Gas Demand and Renewable Growth

In a recent report released by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) on Wednesday, it was revealed that demand for natural gas in Europe experienced a significant decline last year, dropping to its lowest level in a decade

Business » Energy | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 18:00

Bulgaria's Path to Eurozone Membership: No Reliance on Exceptions

In a significant step towards Eurozone integration, Bulgaria asserts its readiness to join the currency union without relying on exceptions

Business » Finance | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 18:00

Celebrate Bulgaria's National Liberation Day with a Journey on the Historic Holiday Train!

A special holiday train will travel from Septemvri Station to Yakoruda and from Yakoruda to Septemvri Station to commemorate Bulgaria's National Liberation Day on March 3rd.

Business » Tourism | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 15:48
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria