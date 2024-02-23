Sofia Set to Host International Conference on Innovation and Creativity

Sofia, the vibrant capital of Bulgaria, is gearing up to host a prestigious international conference focused on innovation and creativity. Following the resounding success of the CreaTech Summit South-East Europe in 2023, the city is once again poised to become the epicenter of cutting-edge ideas and groundbreaking initiatives.

Scheduled to take place from February 29 to March 1, the event will unfold at the renowned "Toplocentrala" Arts Center, providing an ideal backdrop for fostering collaboration and sparking inspiration.

The forum will attract a diverse array of participants from Bulgaria and beyond, representing a wide spectrum of creative industries, including game development, film, design, and immersive technologies. This convergence of minds and talents promises to ignite conversations, forge partnerships, and drive innovation forward.

The initiative is spearheaded by CreaTech Bulgaria, with valuable support from esteemed partners such as Innovation Norway, the Bulgarian Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Agency (BSMEPA), the Sofia Municipality, and JA Bulgaria. Together, these organizations are committed to nurturing a thriving ecosystem that empowers creative professionals and propels the industry to new heights.

Anticipation is running high as representatives from more than 15 European countries prepare to converge in Sofia for this groundbreaking event. Their presence underscores the growing recognition of Sofia as a hub of creativity and ingenuity on the international stage.

One of the highlights of the conference will be the signing of a Memorandum on Balkan cooperation aimed at advancing the development of creative industries across the region. This collaborative effort signals a shared commitment to fostering innovation, driving economic growth, and enhancing cultural exchange.

Registration for the conference is now open and accessible to all interested individuals. Best of all, participation is free, offering an inclusive opportunity for stakeholders to engage, learn, and contribute to the collective dialogue on innovation and creativity.