Absurdity from Bulgaria: Deaf and Mute Woman Denied Ambulance, Dies in Taxi on Route to Hospital

A heart-wrenching incident sheds light on the shortcomings of the Emergency Center in Sliven, where a deaf and mute woman tragically passed away in a taxi after being denied an ambulance. The disturbing details of the case were revealed by bTV, which obtained a recording of the conversation between the woman's relatives and the emergency dispatcher.

In the recording, the dispatcher is heard insisting on speaking directly to the woman, despite knowing that she is unable to communicate verbally due to her disabilities. The dispatcher's refusal to send an ambulance without speaking to the woman directly, despite her relatives' pleas for help because she was struggling to breathe, underscores the callousness of the situation.

Furthermore, the dispatcher's demand for the woman to speak and indicate where she was experiencing pain, despite her inability to do so, reflects a lack of understanding and empathy for her condition. Instead of providing immediate assistance, the dispatcher chose to penalize the family for calling the emergency line for the first time.

An investigation conducted by the Executive Agency "Medical Supervision" revealed egregious violations and negligence on the part of the emergency center. The findings were presented to the Health Committee in Parliament, prompting outrage and calls for accountability.

The transcript of the conversation between the dispatcher and the woman's relatives paints a grim picture of the events that unfolded:

"Dispatcher: Let me hear her!

Caller: She can't speak.

Dispatcher: Why can't she talk?

Caller: She has been unable to speak since childhood due to her illness. She's struggling to breathe.

Dispatcher: Tell me where it hurts. I want to hear from her.

Caller: She cannot speak, ma'am. This is our first time calling for help.

Dispatcher: Since it's your first time calling, you'll have to transport her to the hospital yourselves!

Disconnected."

Despite the family's desperate pleas, the dispatcher refused to dispatch an ambulance, leading to the woman's tragic death in transit to the hospital.

The director of the Emergency Center in Sliven, Dr. Simeonova, has taken disciplinary action against the employee involved, issuing a final warning of dismissal. However, questions remain about the systemic failures that allowed such a devastating outcome to occur.