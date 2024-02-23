Peevski: Everyone Dances To The Little Talkative Scheherazade Hristo

"Everyone is dancing to the little talkative Scheherazade Hristo," said Delyan Peevski on the sidelines of the Bulgarian parliament.

"Everyone is dancing to the little talkative Scheherazade Hristo. It is clear how the nominations are promoted, they have always been promoted, there are committees in the parliament. This pasquil, this mumuryandum (memorandum), as they called it, was simply written by Hristo Ivanov, the others they fell for this thing, they exposed themselves, they saw that everything was to swallow the state. It's just that my friend Hristo stopped, turned the state to a big TV, decided to swallow it and choked," said the DPS co-chairman.

"This government has made it for 9 months thanks to DPS, because we support it. No one has done more than us to have this government. There is a person who wants to push for elections and that's the goal of my friend Hristo. Because he lives with complexes extremely large. He failed to send General Atanasov into retirement in the Constitutional Court, and his dream was to unite these two parties and finally be the leader, because he lives with a complex that the leader of their unification is Kiril Petkov. And when you have big complexes, you want to have a new party member. That's why you need elections. The person who is pushing our colleagues, let me be clear, Bulgaria towards elections - the person's name is Hristo Ivanov," said Delyan Peevski.

"You saw: for one thing I am satisfied, we have made progress since yesterday, he admitted that the chief prosecutor is of his, I emphasize, anti-corruption fund, which is his child and offspring, with which people are extorted, there are only selected statements in it. Everything is ordered by Hristo Ivanov, beeps, meeps, jeeps - everything belongs to Hristo Ivanov. Through these networks, he extorts the state," said Peevski.

"As you can see, we are here, yesterday we also passed laws, the Parliament is working, and from then on, if someone refuses to swallow the state, it is already another topic, but as I look, everyone is dancing to the little talkative Scheherazade Hristo and he misleads them and they they are misleading. I understand that these colleagues do not have much political experience, but they just have to look out for his tricks," Peevski pointed out.

"Let's see what happens. There are no talks at the moment, but one thing is clear: this support is not just a mathematical sum. It is clear that if all three parties do not support this majority, it cannot exist in this way. DPS has always been a stabilizing factor and it will be, but let's see what the colleagues are doing. What they are doing is not normal," said the DPS co-chairman.