Peevski: Everyone Dances To The Little Talkative Scheherazade Hristo
"Everyone is dancing to the little talkative Scheherazade Hristo," said Delyan Peevski on the sidelines of the Bulgarian parliament.
"Everyone is dancing to the little talkative Scheherazade Hristo. It is clear how the nominations are promoted, they have always been promoted, there are committees in the parliament. This pasquil, this mumuryandum (memorandum), as they called it, was simply written by Hristo Ivanov, the others they fell for this thing, they exposed themselves, they saw that everything was to swallow the state. It's just that my friend Hristo stopped, turned the state to a big TV, decided to swallow it and choked," said the DPS co-chairman.
"This government has made it for 9 months thanks to DPS, because we support it. No one has done more than us to have this government. There is a person who wants to push for elections and that's the goal of my friend Hristo. Because he lives with complexes extremely large. He failed to send General Atanasov into retirement in the Constitutional Court, and his dream was to unite these two parties and finally be the leader, because he lives with a complex that the leader of their unification is Kiril Petkov. And when you have big complexes, you want to have a new party member. That's why you need elections. The person who is pushing our colleagues, let me be clear, Bulgaria towards elections - the person's name is Hristo Ivanov," said Delyan Peevski.
"You saw: for one thing I am satisfied, we have made progress since yesterday, he admitted that the chief prosecutor is of his, I emphasize, anti-corruption fund, which is his child and offspring, with which people are extorted, there are only selected statements in it. Everything is ordered by Hristo Ivanov, beeps, meeps, jeeps - everything belongs to Hristo Ivanov. Through these networks, he extorts the state," said Peevski.
"As you can see, we are here, yesterday we also passed laws, the Parliament is working, and from then on, if someone refuses to swallow the state, it is already another topic, but as I look, everyone is dancing to the little talkative Scheherazade Hristo and he misleads them and they they are misleading. I understand that these colleagues do not have much political experience, but they just have to look out for his tricks," Peevski pointed out.
"Let's see what happens. There are no talks at the moment, but one thing is clear: this support is not just a mathematical sum. It is clear that if all three parties do not support this majority, it cannot exist in this way. DPS has always been a stabilizing factor and it will be, but let's see what the colleagues are doing. What they are doing is not normal," said the DPS co-chairman.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgaria Considers Freezing Assets of Russian Cultural Center in Sofia
The Bulgarian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mariya Gabriel, has stated that the accounts of the Russian Cultural and Information Center in Sofia could potentially be frozen, pending approval from the ministry
In Varna: New Rules For Scooter Riders
The Transportation Committee of the Varna Municipal Council has voted on new rules and penalties related to electric scooters
Denkov and Gabriel Set for Negotiations on Bulgaria's Cabinet Makeup
Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov disclosed that he and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel are prepared to engage in negotiations regarding the composition of the Council of Ministers following the upcoming rotation
Bulgaria Confronts Russia over Navalny's Death: Calls for Transparent Investigation
In a diplomatic showdown following the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Bulgaria summoned the Ambassador of the Russian Federation, Eleonora Mitrofanova, to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Bulgarian Police Conduct Special Operation in Sofia Related to Aleksei Petrov Murder
In a swift and targeted move, law enforcement authorities launched a special operation in Sofia, honing in on a building along Cherni Vrah Blvd. where offices of "Lev Ins" and the Union for Economic Initiative of Citizens are located
Bulgarian PM: Refugee Centers Occupancy at 50% Amid Schengen Agreement
In a parliamentary control session today, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov disclosed that refugee centers across the nation are currently operating at just 50% capacity, attributing the decline to the recent implementation of the air and water Schengen agree