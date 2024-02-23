First US Moon Landing in Half a Century Achieved by Private Craft 'Odyssey'!

The American private spacecraft “Odyssey”, developed by the Texas-based company Intuitive Machines, successfully landed on the Moon, as reported by AFP.

According to Reuters, this event represents the first time in fifty years that the United States has landed on the Moon. The agency highlights that, notably, this lunar landing was accomplished using a privately owned spacecraft.

“Odyssey” touched down near the southern pole of our natural satellite and began transmitting signals after a few minutes, setting off excitement in the control room. Reuters notes that the design of “Odyssey” does not include provisions for live video transmission from the moment of the Moon landing.

The private company that owns “Odyssey” has a contract with NASA to launch six lunar surface exploration devices into orbit.

The launch of the “Odyssey” module was followed by a month-long unsuccessful landing attempt of another American spacecraft “Peregrine”, on the Moon.