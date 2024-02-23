Bulgarian Families Affected By Car Accidents Protest Again In Sofia

Crime | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |February 23, 2024, Friday // 10:20
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Families Affected By Car Accidents Protest Again In Sofia

A protest by families who have lost their children in accidents is taking place in Sofia today. At 8:30, they closed the intersection of “Alabin” Street and “Vitosha” Boulevard, right next to the Courthouse. The participants have requests for fairness and increased road regulation.
The protesters will request a meeting with the Acting Prosecutor General of Bulgaria – Borislav Sarafov.

The reason for today's protest stems from the court session concerning the passing of 19-year-old Stefan Idakiev. On May 14, 2023, he and his coworkers were commuting back from work in a company car. Driving the vehicle was a woman tasked with transporting night shift workers from a gas station. While traveling along the “Struma” highway towards Pernik, the car encountered a puddle, skidded, breached the guardrail, and plunged into a ravine. Addressing Nova TV, the mother of the young man emphasizes the importance of a just verdict.

A procession is being prepared towards the National Assembly, where the protesters will meet with deputies. “We are starting mass disobedience - today at 10:15 a.m. we have a procession going to the National Assembly, where we have a meeting with all parliamentary groups, to listen to us and tell them what we want. If all our demands are not accepted, every day in cities across Bulgaria, main arteries will be closed without warning”, said the organizers of the protest.

It is expected that relatives of the 14-year-old boy killed in a road accident in the village of Buzovgrad near Kazanlak will also participate in the protest. Yesterday, the District Court in Stara Zagora dismissed the case against Dimitar Kosev, accused of the death of the child.

On Wednesday a protest took place in Sofia against the release of the man who hit and killed 15-year-old Philip on a pedestrian crossing.

Petia Ivanova, founder of the “Angels on the Road” Association, stated that if their demands are ignored, the protests will evolve into acts of civil disobedience and will persist daily. She admitted that she does not expect any action from Borislav Sarafov, as the association has already written several letters to him and received no response.

