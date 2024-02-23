Famous Bulgarian Actor Arrested for Assaulting a Woman Who is a Foreigner (UPDATED)

Crime | Author: Nikola Danailov |February 23, 2024, Friday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Famous Bulgarian Actor Arrested for Assaulting a Woman Who is a Foreigner (UPDATED) @facebook.com/HRISTOSHOPOVcom

Bulgarian actor Hristo Shopov was arrested last night for attacking a young woman with a gun, threatening to kill her and beating her, according to the victim who first wrote to Novinite early in the morning. There is video evidence on which his gun is visible and it can be heard how he says clearly "I will kill you". In addition, on the recording, his wife Mariane is beating the woman. Both are expected to face criminal charges.
 
Shopov is currently in a cell in the police department in the "Mladost" district of Sofia.
 
The Ministry of the Interior confirmed for Nova TV that Shopov has been arrested. The reason - he threatened a woman with a weapon after a dispute between neighbors in Sofia. The man is in the custody of 7th Police Precinct in Mladost.
 
Three legally owned pistols were seized from the star of the cult film "The Passion of the Christ".
 
BNR sources reported that the threatened woman is a citizen of Luxembourg and Shpov's gun is legally owned.
 
BNT interviewed the victim:

The threats came after a dispute between neighbors. The victim can be seen asking the actor "Come on, what are you going to do now? Are you going to attack me?", followed by a scuffle.

The woman has been living next door to Hristo and Mariane Shopovi in the capital's "Malinova Dolina" district for several years. She claims that her relationship with them has long been strained over a dog dispute.

According to victim, yesterday she parked her car in front of the garage, and Mariane - Shopov's wife, parked behind her so that Patricia's car could not get out.

Patricia went to dinner by taxi and picked up Mariana's car wiper (in Bulgaria this is usually done to signal that something wrong has been done by the driver). After returning home later in the evening, the woman found her wiper broken and a scandal ensued.

"Her husband, who I haven't spoken to before, came with a gun and pointed it 5cm from my face and told me he was going to shoot me. I was recording this and they got angry and wanted to take my phone. They came outside and they attacked, trying to take my phone. He pushed me against the wall and punched me, as you can see," said the victim.

Shopov gained recognition for his role as Pontius Pilate in Mel Gibson's critically acclaimed film "The Passion of the Christ," which received three Academy Award nominations. He has also starred in several notable Bulgarian films, including "Yesterday," "The Summer of Love of a Lochman," "Indian Games," "Margarit and Margarita," "Traffic," and "The Glory of Bulgaria," among others.

He is married to actress Mariane Stanisheva and has a daughter named Nevena from his first marriage and a son named Naum from his second marriage.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: woman, actor, police, threatening

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Police Conduct Special Operation in Sofia Related to Aleksei Petrov Murder

|

Bulgarian Authorities Halt Pickup Truck Carrying Illegal Migrants with Spike Strips

|

Police Launch Operation Targeting Trucks and Buses Across Bulgaria

|

Nationwide Police Operation Nets 8 in Drug Distribution Crackdown

|

Police Stop Entire Bus to Foil Phone Scam: Woman Saved from Losing 30,000 BGN!

|

Swiss Train Hijacker Shot Dead by Police After Taking 15 Hostages

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Bulgarian Families Affected By Car Accidents Protest Again In Sofia

A protest by families who have lost their children in accidents is taking place in Sofia today.

Crime | February 23, 2024, Friday // 10:20

Burgas Prison: Inmate Killed in Altercation

Two prisoners got into a fight, and one of them died after the fight

Crime | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 14:33

Spate of Vandalism Strikes Sofia's Ovcha Kupel District: Dozens of Cars Damaged

Residents of Sofia's Ovcha Kupel neighborhood woke up to a scene of chaos as vandals wreaked havoc on parked cars overnight

Crime | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 09:26

Investigation Launched into Tragic Death of Toddler at Veliko Tarnovo Hospital

The Prosecutor's Office in Veliko Tarnovo is investigating the death of a 2-year-old child who died in the city's hospital

Crime | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 15:19

Major Migrant Trafficking Ring Dismantled in Bulgaria

Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov disclosed to reporters in Burgas that a highly active criminal group engaged in migrant trafficking has been dismantled

Crime | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 13:52

Survey: 40% of Bulgarians Aware of Domestic Violence Victims, Calls for Action Rise

A recent survey conducted by "Trend" sheds light on concerning attitudes towards domestic violence among Bulgarians

Crime | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 13:11
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria