Calls for Removal of Soviet Monument Spark Protest in Plovdiv

A protest will be held in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, calling for the dismantling of the Soviet-era monument known as Alyosha. Organized by the "We Want a Bulgarian Monument" Initiative, demonstrators are demanding the removal of the statue and its replacement with figures of Bulgarian national heroes or symbols of Bulgarian statehood.

The initiative argues that iconic places like the site of the Alyosha monument should be adorned with representations that align with Bulgarian identity and heritage. They assert that such monuments should be free from controversy and reflect the values of the Bulgarian people.

The push for the removal of the Alyosha monument gained traction earlier this year when municipal councilors from the DSB (Democrats for Strong Bulgaria) party proposed relocating the statue. However, the proposal has yet to be realized due to procedural hurdles. During the first municipal council session of the year, the legal committee opted to await the municipal administration's assessment of the technical feasibility and cost of dismantling the monument.

Despite delays in the decision-making process, proponents of the monument's removal remain steadfast in their demand for action. The demonstration underscores the ongoing debate surrounding historical monuments in Bulgaria and reflects broader sentiments about the representation of national identity in public spaces.