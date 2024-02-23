Calls for Removal of Soviet Monument Spark Protest in Plovdiv

Politics | February 23, 2024, Friday // 09:32
Bulgaria: Calls for Removal of Soviet Monument Spark Protest in Plovdiv Alyosha Monument in Plovdiv @Wikimedia Commons

A protest will be held in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, calling for the dismantling of the Soviet-era monument known as Alyosha. Organized by the "We Want a Bulgarian Monument" Initiative, demonstrators are demanding the removal of the statue and its replacement with figures of Bulgarian national heroes or symbols of Bulgarian statehood.

The initiative argues that iconic places like the site of the Alyosha monument should be adorned with representations that align with Bulgarian identity and heritage. They assert that such monuments should be free from controversy and reflect the values of the Bulgarian people.

The push for the removal of the Alyosha monument gained traction earlier this year when municipal councilors from the DSB (Democrats for Strong Bulgaria) party proposed relocating the statue. However, the proposal has yet to be realized due to procedural hurdles. During the first municipal council session of the year, the legal committee opted to await the municipal administration's assessment of the technical feasibility and cost of dismantling the monument.

Despite delays in the decision-making process, proponents of the monument's removal remain steadfast in their demand for action. The demonstration underscores the ongoing debate surrounding historical monuments in Bulgaria and reflects broader sentiments about the representation of national identity in public spaces.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: protest, Plovdiv, Alyosha, monument

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Families Affected By Car Accidents Protest Again In Sofia

A protest by families who have lost their children in accidents is taking place in Sofia today.

Crime | February 23, 2024, Friday // 10:20

Sofia Takes to the Streets: Anger Erupts as Accused in Teen's Death Released!

Today, in the center of Sofia, a protest will take place following the release from court of the 37-year-old man accused in the death of 15-year-old Filip Arsov

Crime | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 09:45

Greek Farmers Mobilize: Tractors Converge on Athens for Protest

Farmers from across Greece are converging on Athens to protest against government policies, with tractors leading the way in a mass demonstration expected to cause road closures and disruptions

World » Southeast Europe | February 19, 2024, Monday // 10:29

Protesters will Gather at Russian Embassy in Sofia to Mourn Navalny and Condemn Putin's Regime

A group of activists and concerned citizens is set to gather in front of the Russian Embassy in Sofia, Bulgaria

Politics | February 16, 2024, Friday // 15:26

Earthquake in Plovdiv

A weak earthquake was felt last night in Plovdiv

Society » Incidents | February 16, 2024, Friday // 09:12

Major Marijuana Bust on Trakia Highway Near Plovdiv: 130 kg Seized!

Late last night, authorities intercepted over 130 kg of marijuana on the Trakia highway near Plovdiv.

Crime | February 15, 2024, Thursday // 16:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria Considers Freezing Assets of Russian Cultural Center in Sofia

The Bulgarian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mariya Gabriel, has stated that the accounts of the Russian Cultural and Information Center in Sofia could potentially be frozen, pending approval from the ministry

Politics | February 23, 2024, Friday // 17:30

In Varna: New Rules For Scooter Riders

The Transportation Committee of the Varna Municipal Council has voted on new rules and penalties related to electric scooters

Politics | February 23, 2024, Friday // 17:20

Denkov and Gabriel Set for Negotiations on Bulgaria's Cabinet Makeup

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov disclosed that he and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel are prepared to engage in negotiations regarding the composition of the Council of Ministers following the upcoming rotation

Politics | February 23, 2024, Friday // 15:34

Bulgaria Confronts Russia over Navalny's Death: Calls for Transparent Investigation

In a diplomatic showdown following the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Bulgaria summoned the Ambassador of the Russian Federation, Eleonora Mitrofanova, to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Politics » Diplomacy | February 23, 2024, Friday // 15:10

Bulgarian Police Conduct Special Operation in Sofia Related to Aleksei Petrov Murder

In a swift and targeted move, law enforcement authorities launched a special operation in Sofia, honing in on a building along Cherni Vrah Blvd. where offices of "Lev Ins" and the Union for Economic Initiative of Citizens are located

Politics | February 23, 2024, Friday // 15:00

Bulgarian PM: Refugee Centers Occupancy at 50% Amid Schengen Agreement

In a parliamentary control session today, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov disclosed that refugee centers across the nation are currently operating at just 50% capacity, attributing the decline to the recent implementation of the air and water Schengen agree

Politics | February 23, 2024, Friday // 14:46
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria