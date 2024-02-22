Bulgaria Recovers Over 4,000 Ancient Artifacts: A Triumph in Cultural Repatriation

Illinois Governor Declares March 3 as Bulgaria's Liberation Day
Governor J. B. Pritzker of Illinois has declared March 3, 2024, as Bulgaria's Liberation Day in the state
In a captivating revelation, archaeologist Nadezhda Karastoyanova from the National Museum of Natural History, in collaboration with the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, disclosed the fascinating history of lion hunts on the present-day territory of Bulgari
Archaeologists from Varna discovered an ancient object that has an analogue only in the collection of the Louvre
A boost to a country’s tourism industry can come in many shapes and forms.
For the third year in a row, a team of the National History Museum, under the leadership of the director of the museum - Associate Professor Bonni Petrunova, started the archaeological research of the medieval monastery "St. John Prodromos", Ahtopol
Archaeologists from the Ruse Historical Museum have established treasure-hunters raids during their field studies of the Roman fortress Trimammium
A city of the dead was discovered by archaeologists in the ancient settlement of Perperikon in the Eastern Rhodopes, BNR correspondent Valya Apostolova reported from Kardzhali.
Norwegian Inspiration: Bulgaria's Move Towards Environmentally Friendly Prisons
Nexo Is Suing Bulgaria For Over $3 Billion