Houthis Ban Entry of American, British, and Israeli Ships from Red and Arabian Seas

World | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 16:14
Bulgaria: Houthis Ban Entry of American, British, and Israeli Ships from Red and Arabian Seas

In a significant move, the Houthi rebels in Yemen have declared a ban on American, British, and Israeli ships from entering the Red and Arabian Seas, as well as the Gulf of Aden. The ban extends to vessels owned or partially owned by Israeli citizens or companies, as well as those flying the Israeli flag.

The announcement was made today by the Coordination Center for Humanitarian Operations, a source controlled by the Yemeni Houthi rebels, as reported by Reuters and BTA. The statement, directed at insurance companies and shipping firms, explicitly prohibits access to these waters for vessels belonging to American and British citizens and companies flying their respective flags.

The move comes amid heightened tensions in the region and reflects the ongoing geopolitical dynamics involving Yemen and its neighboring countries. The Houthi rebels, who have been engaged in a protracted conflict with the Yemeni government and its allies, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, are known for their anti-Western stance and opposition to Israel.

The ban on American, British, and Israeli ships is likely to impact maritime trade routes and could potentially escalate tensions in the already volatile region. It remains to be seen how the affected countries will respond to this latest development and what implications it may have for regional security and stability.

Tags: Houthis, Yemen, Red Sea, Arabian Sea

