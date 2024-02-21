Macron Expressed His Gratitude To Denkov In Bulgarian!

World | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |February 22, 2024, Thursday // 16:17
French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov in the Bulgarian language on Facebook. The French President welcomed Nikolai Denkov at the Elysee Palace yesterday.
 
"Dear Nikolai, thank you for coming to Paris and for leading this brave fight for reforms and pro-European policy for Bulgaria and for Europe.
 
Together, we will continue to move forward for European security and defense and for our energy sovereignty, most notably through nuclear energy," said the French head of state.
 
 
 
 

