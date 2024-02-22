Knife Attack at German School Leaves Several Students Injured!

Germany’s Economy Is In “Troubled Waters”
Minister of Economy Robert Habeck stated that the economic situation in Germany is exceptionally challenging during the presentation of the significantly lowered new government forecast for growth this year
A knife attack at a school in the western German city of Wuppertal has left several students injured, authorities confirmed. Police swiftly detained a suspect who also sustained injuries during the incident, according to a spokesperson for law enforcement agencies.
The attack, which occurred in the "Elberfeld" district, did not involve the use of firearms, police stated. However, specific details about the suspect and the circumstances surrounding the attack have not yet been disclosed.
Reports from Bild newspaper indicate that the incident was indeed a knife attack, prompting a rapid response from law enforcement and emergency medical teams. Specialized units were dispatched to the scene to address the situation.
The affected school, identified as a high school in the area, has opened a reception for concerned parents seeking additional information about the incident. Authorities are working to provide support and guidance to the community in the wake of the disturbing event.
As investigations continue, authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and cooperative. The motive behind the attack and the extent of injuries sustained by the victims are among the key aspects under scrutiny by law enforcement.
The ambassadors representing European Union member states have given their approval for the implementation of the 13th package of sanctions targeting Russia
Hungary's ruling Fidesz party has announced its intention to approve Sweden's NATO membership, marking a significant step in Stockholm's bid to join the defense alliance
Hungary has withdrawn its objection to the European Union's proposed 13th package of sanctions against Russia, clearing the path for their adoption in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine
The European Commission has taken a significant step in its scrutiny of social media giant TikTok, initiating formal proceedings to investigate potential breaches of the Digital Services Act
Ursula von der Leyen, the current President of the European Commission, has declared her intention to seek a second term in office
Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mariya Gabriel, engaged in a productive conversation with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, regarding Bulgaria's accession to the Schengen area
Norwegian Inspiration: Bulgaria's Move Towards Environmentally Friendly Prisons
Nexo Is Suing Bulgaria For Over $3 Billion