Weather In Bulgaria: Temperatures Continue To Rise

Weather In Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny On Thursday
During the night, cloudiness will continue to break up and decrease, with clear skies over most of the country
During the night, the cloudiness will be broken. After midnight, in some areas, mainly in the valleys and lowlands of Southern Bulgaria, fog will form. In Eastern Bulgaria, there will be a light southerly wind, while the rest of the country will experience mostly calm conditions. Minimum temperatures will range between 0°C and 5°C, around 2°C in Sofia.
Tomorrow, the cloudiness will remain broken, with many places becoming sunny. There will be more clouds over the extreme southern regions, but only isolated rain showers are expected there in the afternoon. A moderate, temporarily strong south-southwesterly wind will blow in the eastern half of the country. Temperatures will continue to rise, with maximum temperatures mainly between 14°C and 19°C, around 16°C in Sofia.
Over the mountains, the cloudiness will be broken, mostly significant over the southern regions, where isolated light rain showers are expected in the afternoon. A moderate to strong westerly-southwesterly wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 m will be around 8°C, and around 1°C at 2000 m.
Along the Black Sea coast, the cloudiness will be broken to mostly sunny. There will be more clouds over the extreme southern regions, where rain showers are expected. A moderate, temporarily strong south-southwesterly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will range between 11°C and 16°C. The sea temperature is 7°C-8°C. The sea swell will be around 2 on the Beaufort scale.
In Sofia, the sun rises at 7:13 a.m. and sets at 6:08 p.m. The duration of the day is 10 hours and 55 minutes. The moon sets at 7:04 a.m. and rises at 5:03 p.m. Moon phase: one day before the full moon.
The atmospheric pressure will continue to decrease and will be below the average for the month.
