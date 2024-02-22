Sofia Municipal Council Appoints Deputy Chairs Amid Political Strife

Politics | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 14:37
Bulgaria: Sofia Municipal Council Appoints Deputy Chairs Amid Political Strife

The Sofia Municipal Council (SMC) convened to elect its deputy chairs and members of standing committees, marking a significant development in the city's political landscape.

Five deputy chairpersons were elected, representing various political parties within the council. Among them are Boyko Dimitrov from We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria-Spasi Sofia (WCC-DB-SS), Georgi Georgiev from GERB-SDS, Diana Tonova from BSP, Vili Lilkov from Sinya Sofia, and Sevdelina Petrova from Vazrazhdane.

However, the election process was not without controversy. Regional Governor of Sofia Vyara Todeva recently annulled the previous elections held on February 8 due to procedural irregularities. The subsequent composition of the standing committees largely mirrored the previous lineup, albeit with minor adjustments.

While the appointments proceeded, tensions simmered as political factions jockeyed for influence and control within the council. The distribution of chairmanships among different parties sparked debates, particularly regarding the allocation of key responsibilities related to the city's major challenges.

Sofia Mayor Vassil Terziev expressed concerns over the distribution of chairmanships, emphasizing the need for a more strategic and logical approach to committee assignments. He underscored the importance of addressing the capital's pressing issues through a cohesive and balanced leadership structure.

The dynamics within the SMC reflect broader political dynamics shaping Sofia's governance and decision-making processes. As various parties assert their interests and priorities, the challenge lies in fostering cooperation and consensus to effectively address the city's needs and aspirations.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, Municipal Council, Deputy, Committees

Related Articles:

Spate of Vandalism Strikes Sofia's Ovcha Kupel District: Dozens of Cars Damaged

Residents of Sofia's Ovcha Kupel neighborhood woke up to a scene of chaos as vandals wreaked havoc on parked cars overnight

Crime | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 09:26

Sofia: Zero Fines for Polluting Cars Entering City Center

Despite efforts to curb pollution in Sofia's city center, not a single fine has been issued to vehicles violating the ban on entering the designated low-emission zone

Society | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 16:14

In Sofia: Two Chain-Accidents Took Place In Less Than 20 Minutes

In a series of unfortunate events on Wednesday morning, two chain accidents unfolded within a span of just 20 minutes near the exit of Sofia, leaving authorities scrambling to respond

Society » Incidents | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 11:04

Sofia Takes to the Streets: Anger Erupts as Accused in Teen's Death Released!

Today, in the center of Sofia, a protest will take place following the release from court of the 37-year-old man accused in the death of 15-year-old Filip Arsov

Crime | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 09:45

Navalny Memorial Billboards Erected Outside Russian Embassy in Sofia

Two billboards with the face of Alexei Navalny were placed in front of the Russian Embassy in Sofia, Bulgaria

Politics | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 18:55

"Engineering Talks" Gathers The Engineering Community In Sofia

The first edition will take place on February 28 and will kick off a series of events aimed at fostering community development.

Business | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 12:03
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Peevski: Hristo Ivanov Drank Greasy Turkish Coffee In My Office And Sat On My Lap Until The Constitution Was Done!

The chairman of the DPS parliamentary group, Delyan Peevski, accused the co-chairman of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), Hristo Ivanov, of wanting to impose his personnel in the prosecutor's office

Politics | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 10:33

Major Migrant Trafficking Operation Dismantled in Bulgaria

In a significant crackdown on organized crime, Bulgarian Border Police have detained ten individuals involved in migrant trafficking during a targeted operation in the Burgas area

Politics | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 08:30

New Elections in Bulgaria Loom as Gabriel Rejects the WCC-DB Memorandum

I will not sign the memorandum. Everything has its limits

Politics | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 20:06

Macron Congratulated Bulgaria's EU Integration Efforts

There are many areas in which France and Bulgaria are becoming increasingly close, and which are based on the European project

Politics | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 16:16

Bulgaria's Defence Chief Addresses Unprecedented Security Challenges at Annual Conference

During the annual Chief of Defence Conference, Bulgaria's Defence Chief Admiral Emil Eftimov underscored the significant challenges facing the Alliance and the democratic world

Politics » Defense | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 14:09

Borisсov: Early Elections "2 in 1" Are A Logical End Of The Non-Coalition!

The leader of GERB, Boyko Borisсov, stated that early elections "2 in 1" in Bulgaria are a logical conclusion of the so-called non-coalition between his party and their “partners” from We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB)

Politics | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 10:37
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria