Burgas Prison: Inmate Killed in Altercation

A prisoner has died in Burgas, BNT reported. Two prisoners got into a fight, and one of them died after the fight.

On-site inspection begins. The report of the incident in the Burgas prison was received around 11:00 a.m. in one of the buildings. Shortly after an altercation between two inmates - 30 and 66 years old, serving their sentence for committed thefts, who were broken up by the guards on duty, the older one fell to the ground and the medic who arrived on the scene noted the lack of vital signs.

A team of employees from the "Criminal Police" department and the "Investigation" department at the Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - Burgas was formed in due time, which carried out an initial inspection. Visible serious injuries on the body of the 66-year-old man were not noticed. His body was taken for an autopsy to "Forensic Medicine" at the Central Burgas Hospital.

So far, a causal relationship between the prevention and the death that has occurred cannot be confirmed. The data from the upcoming autopsy will be awaited, which will indisputably determine the cause of the loss of vital signs in the 66-year-old inmate. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.