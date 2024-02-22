Burgas Prison: Inmate Killed in Altercation

BREAKING: Russian Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny Died In Penal Colony (UPDATED)
Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny died in the IK-3 penal colony in Yamal-Nenets region in Russia
A prisoner has died in Burgas, BNT reported. Two prisoners got into a fight, and one of them died after the fight.
On-site inspection begins. The report of the incident in the Burgas prison was received around 11:00 a.m. in one of the buildings. Shortly after an altercation between two inmates - 30 and 66 years old, serving their sentence for committed thefts, who were broken up by the guards on duty, the older one fell to the ground and the medic who arrived on the scene noted the lack of vital signs.
A team of employees from the "Criminal Police" department and the "Investigation" department at the Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - Burgas was formed in due time, which carried out an initial inspection. Visible serious injuries on the body of the 66-year-old man were not noticed. His body was taken for an autopsy to "Forensic Medicine" at the Central Burgas Hospital.
So far, a causal relationship between the prevention and the death that has occurred cannot be confirmed. The data from the upcoming autopsy will be awaited, which will indisputably determine the cause of the loss of vital signs in the 66-year-old inmate. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Residents of Sofia's Ovcha Kupel neighborhood woke up to a scene of chaos as vandals wreaked havoc on parked cars overnight
The Prosecutor's Office in Veliko Tarnovo is investigating the death of a 2-year-old child who died in the city's hospital
Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov disclosed to reporters in Burgas that a highly active criminal group engaged in migrant trafficking has been dismantled
A recent survey conducted by "Trend" sheds light on concerning attitudes towards domestic violence among Bulgarians
Today, in the center of Sofia, a protest will take place following the release from court of the 37-year-old man accused in the death of 15-year-old Filip Arsov
A shocking incident unfolded in the Bulgarian town of Dupnitsa today, sending waves of concern throughout the community
Norwegian Inspiration: Bulgaria's Move Towards Environmentally Friendly Prisons
Nexo Is Suing Bulgaria For Over $3 Billion