Rafah Mosque Leveled as Israeli Airstrikes Escalate in Gaza

Israeli Airstrike Hits Damascus, Two Reported Dead
Syrian state television, as quoted by the Associated Press, reported that two individuals were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Damascus
Israeli airstrikes devastated a mosque in Rafah and caused extensive damage to nearby homes, according to Reuters. The attacks occurred amidst ongoing talks in Cairo, where Hamas leaders are discussing a potential ceasefire to avert further escalation in Gaza's southern city.
Witnesses reported witnessing the aftermath of the strikes, with seven bodies observed outside the city morgue. Rafah, situated along the Egypt-Gaza border, is home to over half of Gaza's population.
Health authorities, overseen by Hamas, disclosed that the airstrikes over the past day resulted in 97 fatalities and 130 injuries. However, many individuals remain trapped under rubble or inaccessible to rescuers.
The destruction in Rafah was described as the most severe in recent days, with the Al Farouq Mosque reduced to rubble and neighboring buildings sustaining significant damage. Additionally, airstrikes struck four houses in the southern part and three in the city center, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.
Local residents expressed anguish over the relentless bombardment, recounting sleepless nights filled with the sounds of explosions and overhead planes. Many families, already displaced and residing in makeshift tents, face immense despair and vulnerability amidst the escalating violence.
Meanwhile, Gaza authorities reported another 20 fatalities resulting from airstrikes targeting two houses in the central Gaza Strip, further amplifying the humanitarian toll.
