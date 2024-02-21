Bulgaria: Collision Near Pavlikeni Leaves Five Children and Three Adults Injured

Society » INCIDENTS | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 11:27
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Collision Near Pavlikeni Leaves Five Children and Three Adults Injured @novinite.com

A harrowing collision between two vehicles near the village of Musina in Pavlikeni has resulted in injuries to five children and three adults. According to a report from BNR, the incident occurred last night, sending shockwaves through the local community.

Among the victims, two children and their mother have been admitted to the neurosurgery department at Veliko Tarnovo hospital. Fortunately, medical professionals have stated that their injuries do not pose a threat to their lives. Meanwhile, a female passenger from one of the cars and three children have been discharged after receiving treatment for minor injuries.

The vehicles involved in the crash were operated by a 27-year-old man from Pavlikeni and a 30-year-old woman from the village of Lesicheri. Both drivers were found to be negative for alcohol and drug consumption, indicating that substance impairment was not a factor in the accident.

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances that led to the collision, with a pre-trial proceeding already initiated. The exact cause of the crash remains unknown at this time.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: collision, Pavlikeni, injuries, investigation

Related Articles:

Christo Grozev will Investigate Navalny's Death

Renowned investigative journalist Christo Grozev, known for his work with Bellingcat, has launched an inquiry into the untimely demise of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny

World » Russia | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 10:26

Tragic Discovery: Three Young Children Found Dead in Bristol Home

A devastating incident has struck Bristol, south-west England, as three young children were discovered lifeless in a residence

World | February 19, 2024, Monday // 18:15

EU Investigates TikTok: Formal Proceedings Begin

The European Commission has taken a significant step in its scrutiny of social media giant TikTok, initiating formal proceedings to investigate potential breaches of the Digital Services Act

World » EU | February 19, 2024, Monday // 17:15

BREAKING: Truck Exploded Near Arsenal Military Plant in Bulgaria (UPDATED)

A truck explosion has rocked the town of Kazanlak in Bulgaria

Society » Incidents | February 17, 2024, Saturday // 21:50

Fatal Shooting Rocks New York Subway: One Dead, Five Injured

A tragic shooting incident has shaken the New York subway system, leaving one person dead and five others wounded

World | February 13, 2024, Tuesday // 08:46

Fatal Plane Crash on Florida Highway Leaves Two Dead

Tragedy struck on Friday afternoon as a small plane crashed on a Florida highway, resulting in the loss of two lives, as reported by Fox News, confirmed by the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

World | February 10, 2024, Saturday // 10:40
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

In Sofia: Two Chain-Accidents Took Place In Less Than 20 Minutes

In a series of unfortunate events on Wednesday morning, two chain accidents unfolded within a span of just 20 minutes near the exit of Sofia, leaving authorities scrambling to respond

Society » Incidents | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 11:04

Bulgarian Authorities Halt Pickup Truck Carrying Illegal Migrants with Spike Strips

Near the Trajan's Gate tunnels on the Trakia highway, Bulgarian police officers intercepted a pickup truck suspected of transporting illegal migrants

Society » Incidents | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 18:24

The Case Against Bulgarian Princess Kalina Begins Today (UPDATED)

The daughter of Simeon of Saxe-Coburg-Gothа – Kalina was caught driving with 1.5 % alcohol content, after a minor accident with no casualties

Society » Incidents | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 09:48

Another Absurd: Teenager Crashes Car into School Fence, Injuring Classmate in Sofia

In a shocking incident outside the "Lomonosov" National Vocational High School for Precision Technology and Optics in Sofia, an 18-year-old boy without a license collided with his peer, ultimately crashing his vehicle into the school's fence

Society » Incidents | February 19, 2024, Monday // 14:16

Kazanlak Blast: Truck that Exploded Near Bulgarian Military Plant was Carrying Ether

Late last night, a truck carrying a staggering 14 tons of ether exploded in the parking lot of the customs office in Kazanlak, Bulgaria

Society » Incidents | February 18, 2024, Sunday // 11:25

Collision Shuts Down Road to Greece in Bulgaria's Kresnen Gorge

An accident involving a heavy truck and a car has resulted in the closure of the road leading to Greece in the Kresnen Gorge area, affecting traffic in both directions

Society » Incidents | February 18, 2024, Sunday // 11:14
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria