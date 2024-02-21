Bulgaria: Collision Near Pavlikeni Leaves Five Children and Three Adults Injured

Christo Grozev will Investigate Navalny's Death
Renowned investigative journalist Christo Grozev, known for his work with Bellingcat, has launched an inquiry into the untimely demise of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny
A harrowing collision between two vehicles near the village of Musina in Pavlikeni has resulted in injuries to five children and three adults. According to a report from BNR, the incident occurred last night, sending shockwaves through the local community.
Among the victims, two children and their mother have been admitted to the neurosurgery department at Veliko Tarnovo hospital. Fortunately, medical professionals have stated that their injuries do not pose a threat to their lives. Meanwhile, a female passenger from one of the cars and three children have been discharged after receiving treatment for minor injuries.
The vehicles involved in the crash were operated by a 27-year-old man from Pavlikeni and a 30-year-old woman from the village of Lesicheri. Both drivers were found to be negative for alcohol and drug consumption, indicating that substance impairment was not a factor in the accident.
Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances that led to the collision, with a pre-trial proceeding already initiated. The exact cause of the crash remains unknown at this time.
