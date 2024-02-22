Peevski: Hristo Ivanov Drank Greasy Turkish Coffee In My Office And Sat On My Lap Until The Constitution Was Done!

The chairman of the DPS parliamentary group, Delyan Peevski, accused the co-chairman of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), Hristo Ivanov, of wanting to impose his personnel in the prosecutor's office. In his words, Ivanov wanted to impose the candidacy of "his partner Andrey Yankulov for chief prosecutor and Sava Petrov for deputy chief prosecutor".

Peevski stated that he had personally refused Hristo Ivanov "the deal that he offered me in my office", clarifying that by deal he meant the understanding of how to elect the Supreme Prosecutor's Council.

"Hristo Ivanov and the oligarchs behind him want to take the prosecutor's office. The battle is for the Anti-Corruption Commission and the prosecutor's office. The oligarchy wants to control the state," Peevski said.

The deputy was visibly angry at the proposal in the memorandum that the nominations in the regulators be distributed equally between GERB and "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria", respecting the principle that they should not be prominent political figures. "There were good talks about the constitution, how everything will be transparent, how the Venice Commission will say which regulators should be with 160 votes. But Hristo Ivanov lied when he said that we should not put the regulators, but only arrange in the Constitution that there can be regulators, to be decided by another majority with legislation, which is not happening at the moment. It is logical, when there are certain parliamentary groups - governing, opposition, supporting - that the regulators be regulators and be for the whole country, and not be divided 50 to 50," Peevski pointed out.

With the changes in the Constitution since the end of last year, GERB, "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" and DPS introduced additional requirements and opportunities for the appointments in the regulators, over 90 positions in key control institutions, which are the choice should be open, transparent, public, justified if prescribed by law, the election must be made by a two-thirds majority of deputies (at least 160 out of 240, if all are registered and voting). Peevski called to stop talking about how GERB works with DPS.

"What's wrong with DPS? For nine months, Hristo Ivanov drank greasy Turkish coffee in my office and sat on my lap until the Constitution was done, and they all came to me hour after hour until we made the changes that are important for Bulgaria. Now he says in an interview for "Dnevnik" that he will bring up the DPS topic again. Which topic, Hristo, my friend? The topic is that the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) is the most nationally responsible party and has supported this government for nine months. If we weren't there, the government wouldn't have happened. The masks must fall, Hristo. It's over. You are clear to me," said Peevski.