Illinois Governor Declares March 3 as Bulgaria's Liberation Day

Bulgaria Recovers Over 4,000 Ancient Artifacts: A Triumph in Cultural Repatriation
Bulgaria has successfully reclaimed more than 4,000 ancient artifacts that were illegally exported from the country
Governor J. B. Pritzker of Illinois has declared March 3, 2024, as Bulgaria's Liberation Day in the state, as reported by BGNES.
The proclamation commemorates several significant anniversaries: 20 years since Bulgaria's accession to NATO, 121 years of diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and the USA, and 146 years since the restoration of the Bulgarian state. Notably, the oldest Bulgarian church in Illinois, the "Holy Trinity," constructed in 1910 by Bulgarians from Macedonia, is highlighted.
Chicago boasts the largest Bulgarian community in America, with recognition extended to the contributions of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church "St. Sophia" and the 13 Sunday schools in preserving Bulgarian language, religion, and culture.
Consul General in Chicago Svetoslav Stankov, whose initiative prompted the proclamation, emphasized the unprecedented recognition of the Bulgarian community in Illinois in modern Bulgarian emigration history. Stankov urged Bulgarians to take pride in their achievements while responsibly preserving their culture, language, and identity for future generations.
In September 2023, following a reaction from Consul General Stankov, Governor Pritzker rescinded his proclamation for "Macedonian Cultural Heritage Month" due to historical inaccuracies it contained.
