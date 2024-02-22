Biden on Putin: That Crazy SOB!

Day 729 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Putin Still Believes He Can Take Over The Whole Country
Day 729 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours
During a campaign fundraiser in San Francisco, US President Joe Biden referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin as "that crazy son of a b**ch," (SOB) reported Reuters.
Biden emphasized the ongoing nuclear threat but highlighted climate change as the most significant danger to humanity.
"The climate crisis is the ultimate existential threat. We have unpredictable SOBs like Putin, and others, which always keeps us on edge about the possibility of nuclear conflict," Biden stated to a small group of donors, as per Reuters.
This isn't the first instance of Biden using strong language; in January 2022, he was recorded using similar language towards a Fox News White House reporter.
Reuters provided a disclaimer at the beginning of the report, acknowledging that the content may be offensive to some readers. Biden is vying for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination in the upcoming November election.
