Biden on Putin: That Crazy SOB!

World | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 09:35
Bulgaria: Biden on Putin: That Crazy SOB!

During a campaign fundraiser in San Francisco, US President Joe Biden referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin as "that crazy son of a b**ch," (SOB) reported Reuters.

Biden emphasized the ongoing nuclear threat but highlighted climate change as the most significant danger to humanity.

"The climate crisis is the ultimate existential threat. We have unpredictable SOBs like Putin, and others, which always keeps us on edge about the possibility of nuclear conflict," Biden stated to a small group of donors, as per Reuters.

This isn't the first instance of Biden using strong language; in January 2022, he was recorded using similar language towards a Fox News White House reporter.

Reuters provided a disclaimer at the beginning of the report, acknowledging that the content may be offensive to some readers. Biden is vying for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination in the upcoming November election.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Biden, Putin, climate, nuclear

Related Articles:

Day 729 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Putin Still Believes He Can Take Over The Whole Country

Day 729 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours

World » Ukraine | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 13:14

Trump Compared Himself to Navalny

Former US President Donald Trump has drawn criticism after comparing his legal woes to the fate of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who recently died in prison

World | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 09:16

Widow of Alexei Navalny Blames Putin for His Death

The widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Yulia Navalnaya, has delivered a powerful message following her husband's tragic death, accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of being responsible and pledging to carry on his mission

World » Russia | February 19, 2024, Monday // 16:11

Yulia Navalny's Plea: Putin Must Face Consequences for Alexei's Death!

The world mourns the loss of Alexei Navalny, a prominent figure in the fight for freedom and democracy in Russia

World » Russia | February 16, 2024, Friday // 18:26

Christo Grozev: Navalny was Finally Killed by Putin Today

Renowned investigative journalist Christo Grozev made a bold statement on his social media profile today, attributing the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny directly to President Vladimir Putin

World » Russia | February 16, 2024, Friday // 16:11

Protesters will Gather at Russian Embassy in Sofia to Mourn Navalny and Condemn Putin's Regime

A group of activists and concerned citizens is set to gather in front of the Russian Embassy in Sofia, Bulgaria

Politics | February 16, 2024, Friday // 15:26
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Macron Expressed His Gratitude To Denkov In Bulgarian!

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his gratitude in Bulgarian language on Facebook to Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov for his visit to the Elysee Palace in Paris yesterday

World | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 16:17

Houthis Ban Entry of American, British, and Israeli Ships from Red and Arabian Seas

In a significant move, the Houthi rebels in Yemen have declared a ban on American, British, and Israeli ships from entering the Red and Arabian Seas, as well as the Gulf of Aden

World | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 16:14

Taliban Conducts Public Execution at Afghan Stadium

In a chilling display of authority, the Taliban carried out a double public execution at a stadium in southeastern Afghanistan, shocking thousands of spectators who witnessed the killing of two convicted individuals

World | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 16:09

Knife Attack at German School Leaves Several Students Injured!

A knife attack at a school in the western German city of Wuppertal has left several students injured, authorities confirmed

World » EU | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 16:00

Assange Trial: US Lawyers Argue Case Not About Politics

Lawyers representing the United States in the trial of Julian Assange asserted that the legal proceedings are centered on the publication of classified information, not Assange's political views

World | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 14:42

Rafah Mosque Leveled as Israeli Airstrikes Escalate in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes devastated a mosque in Rafah and caused extensive damage to nearby homes

World | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 13:27
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria