North Korea With Another Series Of Missile Tests
North Korea initiated a fresh round of missile tests today, marking an expansion of its recent weapons trials, as reported by the military in Seoul
This morning, air raid sirens blared in the Israeli resort town of Eilat along the Red Sea, as reported by Reuters. The alert was prompted by the anticipated threat of missile or drone strikes.
The likely source of this threat is believed to be Yemen's Houthi rebels, who have previously targeted Israel and allied vessels in the Red Sea, particularly in the Bab el Mandeb Strait. Their actions are seen as a show of solidarity with the radical Palestinian group Hamas, as per Reuters.
Confirming the detection of a potential target for attack in southern Israel, the Israeli military stated that the object did not breach Israeli airspace and did not endanger civilians. The activation of sirens followed standard protocol, according to Israel's armed forces.
Earlier this week, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sariyah mentioned that, alongside drone assaults on US naval vessels in the Red and Arabian seas, the group had also launched attacks on locations within Eilat.
French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his gratitude in Bulgarian language on Facebook to Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov for his visit to the Elysee Palace in Paris yesterday
In a significant move, the Houthi rebels in Yemen have declared a ban on American, British, and Israeli ships from entering the Red and Arabian Seas, as well as the Gulf of Aden
In a chilling display of authority, the Taliban carried out a double public execution at a stadium in southeastern Afghanistan, shocking thousands of spectators who witnessed the killing of two convicted individuals
A knife attack at a school in the western German city of Wuppertal has left several students injured, authorities confirmed
Lawyers representing the United States in the trial of Julian Assange asserted that the legal proceedings are centered on the publication of classified information, not Assange's political views
Israeli airstrikes devastated a mosque in Rafah and caused extensive damage to nearby homes
Norwegian Inspiration: Bulgaria's Move Towards Environmentally Friendly Prisons
Nexo Is Suing Bulgaria For Over $3 Billion