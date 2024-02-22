Israeli Resort Attacked: Air Defense Activated Amid Missile Threat

This morning, air raid sirens blared in the Israeli resort town of Eilat along the Red Sea, as reported by Reuters. The alert was prompted by the anticipated threat of missile or drone strikes.

The likely source of this threat is believed to be Yemen's Houthi rebels, who have previously targeted Israel and allied vessels in the Red Sea, particularly in the Bab el Mandeb Strait. Their actions are seen as a show of solidarity with the radical Palestinian group Hamas, as per Reuters.

Confirming the detection of a potential target for attack in southern Israel, the Israeli military stated that the object did not breach Israeli airspace and did not endanger civilians. The activation of sirens followed standard protocol, according to Israel's armed forces.

Earlier this week, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sariyah mentioned that, alongside drone assaults on US naval vessels in the Red and Arabian seas, the group had also launched attacks on locations within Eilat.