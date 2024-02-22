Spate of Vandalism Strikes Sofia's Ovcha Kupel District: Dozens of Cars Damaged

Sofia Municipal Council Appoints Deputy Chairs Amid Political Strife
Residents of Sofia's Ovcha Kupel neighborhood woke up to a scene of chaos as vandals wreaked havoc on parked cars overnight. According to reports from Nova TV, at least 12 vehicles were targeted on Tuesday, their windows shattered and exteriors damaged.
The wave of destruction occurred in front of building 514 and the parking lot of the "Moesia" metro station. Distressed locals expressed their frustration, noting that such incidents were not uncommon in the area.
"It's absolute vandalism. My car was damaged, but nothing was stolen. When I called emergency services, I was directed to the police," recounted Petar Mladenov, one of the affected car owners. He described the response from authorities as lacking, with no thorough investigation conducted at the scene.
Mladenov further criticized the administration's dismissive attitude but acknowledged encountering a helpful police officer in the district who assisted with the necessary documentation.
The vandalism spree has left residents concerned about the safety of their vehicles and the effectiveness of law enforcement in addressing such incidents. Investigations into the motives behind the attacks and efforts to apprehend the perpetrators are underway.
