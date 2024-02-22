Fatal Barge Collision Causes Bridge Collapse in China (VIDEO)

World | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 09:22
Bulgaria: Fatal Barge Collision Causes Bridge Collapse in China (VIDEO)

In a tragic incident today, a barge collided with a bridge in China's Pearl River Delta, resulting in the collapse of a section of the bridge and causing casualties. According to Reuters, the collision occurred earlier today, causing cars situated on the affected part of the bridge to plunge into the water below.

Reports from China Central Television indicate that there have been two confirmed casualties thus far as a result of the incident. The collision occurred near Guangzhou, the capital city of Guangdong province. Authorities revealed that the barge was en route from Foshan city to the southern region of Guangzhou at the time of the collision.

The disaster unfolded in the early hours of the morning, with surveillance footage capturing the moment when the barge became lodged between two pillars of the Lisinsha Bridge, causing a section of the bridge's two-lane roadway to collapse.

In response to the incident, traffic on the bridge has been halted, and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway. While Reuters notes that there have been no further reports of casualties at this time, the full extent of the damage and potential additional casualties remains to be determined.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: China, Pearl River Delta, bridge, barge

Related Articles:

China Offers Security Support to Hungary Amidst Strategic Realignments

China has extended its support to Hungary on public security matters, marking a significant development in their long-standing strategic partnership

World | February 19, 2024, Monday // 10:10

Pro-China Politician Elected Speaker in Taiwan

Following the Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) recent win of an unprecedented third term in office, Taiwan's legislature has elected Han Kuo-yu, a politician aligned with the China-friendly opposition Kuomintang (KMT), as its new speaker.

World | February 2, 2024, Friday // 10:27

US Lawmakers Grill TikTok CEO Over China Ties

TikTok CEO Shou Chew found himself at the center of a heated exchange with US lawmakers as they probed the social media giant's connections to China

World | February 1, 2024, Thursday // 10:15

Middle Corridor: Eurasia Optimized

Amidst the geopolitical repercussions of ongoing war in Ukraine, the Eurasian connectivity is again in focus

Novinite Insider » Opinions | January 29, 2024, Monday // 17:25

US Seeks Chinese Assistance to Halt Houthi Ship Attacks

The United States has reportedly reached out to China, urging them to use their influence with Tehran to put an end to the ship attacks carried out by Yemen's Iran-affiliated Houthi rebels

World | January 24, 2024, Wednesday // 09:47

7.1-Magnitude Earthquake Hits China-Kyrgyzstan Border

In a seismic event that rattled the border region between Kyrgyzstan and China's Xinjiang province, a formidable 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck, leaving behind a trail of injuries and significant structural damages

World | January 23, 2024, Tuesday // 09:34
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Macron Expressed His Gratitude To Denkov In Bulgarian!

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his gratitude in Bulgarian language on Facebook to Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov for his visit to the Elysee Palace in Paris yesterday

World | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 16:17

Houthis Ban Entry of American, British, and Israeli Ships from Red and Arabian Seas

In a significant move, the Houthi rebels in Yemen have declared a ban on American, British, and Israeli ships from entering the Red and Arabian Seas, as well as the Gulf of Aden

World | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 16:14

Taliban Conducts Public Execution at Afghan Stadium

In a chilling display of authority, the Taliban carried out a double public execution at a stadium in southeastern Afghanistan, shocking thousands of spectators who witnessed the killing of two convicted individuals

World | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 16:09

Knife Attack at German School Leaves Several Students Injured!

A knife attack at a school in the western German city of Wuppertal has left several students injured, authorities confirmed

World » EU | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 16:00

Assange Trial: US Lawyers Argue Case Not About Politics

Lawyers representing the United States in the trial of Julian Assange asserted that the legal proceedings are centered on the publication of classified information, not Assange's political views

World | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 14:42

Rafah Mosque Leveled as Israeli Airstrikes Escalate in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes devastated a mosque in Rafah and caused extensive damage to nearby homes

World | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 13:27
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria