Fatal Barge Collision Causes Bridge Collapse in China (VIDEO)

In a tragic incident today, a barge collided with a bridge in China's Pearl River Delta, resulting in the collapse of a section of the bridge and causing casualties. According to Reuters, the collision occurred earlier today, causing cars situated on the affected part of the bridge to plunge into the water below.

Reports from China Central Television indicate that there have been two confirmed casualties thus far as a result of the incident. The collision occurred near Guangzhou, the capital city of Guangdong province. Authorities revealed that the barge was en route from Foshan city to the southern region of Guangzhou at the time of the collision.

The disaster unfolded in the early hours of the morning, with surveillance footage capturing the moment when the barge became lodged between two pillars of the Lisinsha Bridge, causing a section of the bridge's two-lane roadway to collapse.

In response to the incident, traffic on the bridge has been halted, and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway. While Reuters notes that there have been no further reports of casualties at this time, the full extent of the damage and potential additional casualties remains to be determined.