At Least 60 Russian Soldiers Killed in Missile Strike

World » RUSSIA | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 21:58
Bulgaria: At Least 60 Russian Soldiers Killed in Missile Strike HIMARS launch

The situation in Ukraine's Donbas region escalates as reports emerge of a devastating rocket attack on a Russian training camp, resulting in the deaths of at least 60 Russian soldiers. The BBC, citing unconfirmed information from both Moscow and Kyiv, reveals the grim aftermath of the assault.

According to the BBC, the strike targeted a training facility near the Donetsk village of Trudovske, where soldiers had gathered to welcome Major General Oleg Moiseev, a key commander in the ongoing conflict. Shocking footage from the scene captures the tragic loss of life, underscoring the severity of the attack.

While a Russian representative acknowledged the strike on Telegram, they dismissed reports of casualties as "extremely exaggerated," casting doubt on the true extent of the tragedy. The incident occurred just hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, where recent battlefield successes, including the capture of Avdiivka, were discussed.

Amidst the chaos, reports emerge of the death of prominent military blogger Andrey Morozov, known as Murz, under mysterious circumstances. In his final posts, Morozov claimed that over 16,000 Russian soldiers had been killed or wounded in the battle for Avdiivka, implicating efforts by Russian state media to silence him.

Meanwhile, conflicting accounts emerge regarding the status of Krynky, a strategic settlement on the Russian-occupied side of the Dnieper River. Ukrainian military officials challenge assertions by Putin and Shoigu that Russian forces have regained control, asserting that the bridgehead remains firmly in Ukrainian hands.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, Donbas, Russian, missile strike

Related Articles:

Day 728 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russian Su-34 Shot Down

Day 728 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours

World » Ukraine | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 12:08

Ecuador's U-Turn: Russia's Diplomatic Strategy Foils US Weapons Transfer Plan

Ecuador has officially abandoned its plans to send Soviet-style weapons to the United States, which were intended for transfer to Ukraine, citing its stance on international armed conflicts

Novinite Insider » Opinions | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 18:14

Day 727 of the Invasion of Ukraine: After Avdiivka Russia Turns Its Attention To The South

Day 727 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours

World » Ukraine | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 12:27

Bulgaria to Assist Ukraine in Repairing Helicopters

Hristo Gadjev, the chairman of Bulgaria's parliamentary committee on defense, has unveiled plans for Bulgarian involvement in repairing Ukrainian helicopter

Politics » Defense | February 19, 2024, Monday // 18:18

Bulgarian PM Denkov Urges European Unity in Face of Ukraine Crisis

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov emphasized the critical importance of European unity amidst the ongoing crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine

Politics | February 19, 2024, Monday // 16:00

Bulgarian APCs Designated For Ukraine Are Still Not Transported - Why?!

As Bulgaria prepares for a cabinet rotation, Defense Minister Todor Tagarev finds himself under mounting criticism for delays in providing crucial military aid to Ukraine

Politics » Defense | February 19, 2024, Monday // 13:20
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Kremlin Bans Dostoyevsky, Oscar Wilde, Stephen King And More Over Alleged LGBTQ+ Propaganda

Moscow authorities have stirred controversy by banning the sale of 252 books under the guise of combating LGBTQ+ propaganda

World » Russia | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 22:06

Russian Anti-Putin Cell Planned Navalny's Prison Break

A clandestine anti-Putin faction within Russia plotted to free opposition figure Alexei Navalny from a Siberian prison camp

World » Russia | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 18:11

Christo Grozev will Investigate Navalny's Death

Renowned investigative journalist Christo Grozev, known for his work with Bellingcat, has launched an inquiry into the untimely demise of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny

World » Russia | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 10:26

Estonia Thwarts Russian Hybrid Operation, Detains 10 Suspects

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has revealed that Estonian security services successfully thwarted a hybrid operation conducted by Russian security services within Estonian territory.

World » Russia | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 18:45

Widow of Alexei Navalny Blames Putin for His Death

The widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Yulia Navalnaya, has delivered a powerful message following her husband's tragic death, accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of being responsible and pledging to carry on his mission

World » Russia | February 19, 2024, Monday // 16:11

Yulia Navalny's Plea: Putin Must Face Consequences for Alexei's Death!

The world mourns the loss of Alexei Navalny, a prominent figure in the fight for freedom and democracy in Russia

World » Russia | February 16, 2024, Friday // 18:26
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria