The situation in Ukraine's Donbas region escalates as reports emerge of a devastating rocket attack on a Russian training camp, resulting in the deaths of at least 60 Russian soldiers. The BBC, citing unconfirmed information from both Moscow and Kyiv, reveals the grim aftermath of the assault.

According to the BBC, the strike targeted a training facility near the Donetsk village of Trudovske, where soldiers had gathered to welcome Major General Oleg Moiseev, a key commander in the ongoing conflict. Shocking footage from the scene captures the tragic loss of life, underscoring the severity of the attack.

While a Russian representative acknowledged the strike on Telegram, they dismissed reports of casualties as "extremely exaggerated," casting doubt on the true extent of the tragedy. The incident occurred just hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, where recent battlefield successes, including the capture of Avdiivka, were discussed.

Amidst the chaos, reports emerge of the death of prominent military blogger Andrey Morozov, known as Murz, under mysterious circumstances. In his final posts, Morozov claimed that over 16,000 Russian soldiers had been killed or wounded in the battle for Avdiivka, implicating efforts by Russian state media to silence him.

Meanwhile, conflicting accounts emerge regarding the status of Krynky, a strategic settlement on the Russian-occupied side of the Dnieper River. Ukrainian military officials challenge assertions by Putin and Shoigu that Russian forces have regained control, asserting that the bridgehead remains firmly in Ukrainian hands.