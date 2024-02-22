Macron Congratulated Bulgaria's EU Integration Efforts

Politics | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 16:16
Bulgaria: Macron Congratulated Bulgaria's EU Integration Efforts

"There are many areas in which France and Bulgaria are becoming increasingly close, and which are based on the European project, such as European security and defense, energy, particularly nuclear energy, and the strengthening of European integration". This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron during a briefing at the Elysée Palace in Paris, together with the Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Nikolai Denkov.

Macron congratulated Bulgaria and its government for the efforts made towards integrating the country into the European Union. He noted that Bulgaria has come a long way since it acceded to the EU, including the future accession to the eurozone, pending the fulfillment of certain criteria, as well as joining the Schengen Area. These statements were made by French President Macron to Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov, who is visiting Paris.

I acknowledge the courage demonstrated by the authorities in Bulgaria from the beginning of the conflict to change the paradigm in their relations with Russia. On this basis, our countries must work together to strengthen the security and defense of the continent”, the French President added regarding the assistance Bulgaria provides to Ukraine.

What the 27 member states decided at the end of 2021 and reaffirmed during their summit in Versailles in 2022 is the strengthening of the European Union, with a greater emphasis on security and defense, complementing NATO activities. According to Macron, this European pillar, which we have been talking about for several months, for several years, involves enhancing our operational cooperation and our industrial capacity to procure and produce military equipment together, including the most critical elements.

Regarding nuclear energy, the President of France reminded that nuclear energy is at the heart of decarbonizing the continent, emphasizing that there is no sustainable decarbonization without a strategy that includes both renewable and nuclear energy. He added that in Bulgaria and France, nuclear energy is a guarantee for energy security and for achieving decarbonization goals.

Macron emphasized that considering Bulgaria's advancements in European integration, both countries should now collaborate in reforming the EU to construct a larger, more sovereign, and more unified union. Macron expressed gratitude to Minister Denkov for visiting Paris and thanked him for the reforms he has implemented.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Macron, Bulgaria, Integration, efforts

Related Articles:

Major Migrant Trafficking Operation Dismantled in Bulgaria

In a significant crackdown on organized crime, Bulgarian Border Police have detained ten individuals involved in migrant trafficking during a targeted operation in the Burgas area

Politics | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 09:00

Weather In Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny On Thursday

During the night, cloudiness will continue to break up and decrease, with clear skies over most of the country

Society » Environment | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 20:12

Major Migrant Trafficking Ring Dismantled in Bulgaria

Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov disclosed to reporters in Burgas that a highly active criminal group engaged in migrant trafficking has been dismantled

Crime | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 13:52

Survey: 40% of Bulgarians Aware of Domestic Violence Victims, Calls for Action Rise

A recent survey conducted by "Trend" sheds light on concerning attitudes towards domestic violence among Bulgarians

Crime | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 13:11

Croatia Backs Bulgaria's Schengen and Eurozone Accession Amid Ministerial Talks

In a significant diplomatic stride, Croatia has voiced unwavering support for Bulgaria's aspirations to join the Schengen area and the Eurozone during a high-profile visit by Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Mariya Gabriel

Politics » Diplomacy | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 09:18

We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria With Conditions For GERB - Proposes New Elections

Amidst shifting political dynamics in Bulgaria, the "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" coalition has put forth a memorandum outlining conditions for collaboration with the GERB party

Politics | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 09:11
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

New Elections in Bulgaria Loom as Gabriel Rejects the WCC-DB Memorandum

I will not sign the memorandum. Everything has its limits

Politics | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 20:06

Bulgaria's Defence Chief Addresses Unprecedented Security Challenges at Annual Conference

During the annual Chief of Defence Conference, Bulgaria's Defence Chief Admiral Emil Eftimov underscored the significant challenges facing the Alliance and the democratic world

Politics » Defense | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 14:09

Borisсov: Early Elections "2 in 1" Are A Logical End Of The Non-Coalition!

The leader of GERB, Boyko Borisсov, stated that early elections "2 in 1" in Bulgaria are a logical conclusion of the so-called non-coalition between his party and their “partners” from We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB)

Politics | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 10:37

Croatia Backs Bulgaria's Schengen and Eurozone Accession Amid Ministerial Talks

In a significant diplomatic stride, Croatia has voiced unwavering support for Bulgaria's aspirations to join the Schengen area and the Eurozone during a high-profile visit by Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Mariya Gabriel

Politics » Diplomacy | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 09:18

We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria With Conditions For GERB - Proposes New Elections

Amidst shifting political dynamics in Bulgaria, the "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" coalition has put forth a memorandum outlining conditions for collaboration with the GERB party

Politics | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 09:11

Navalny Memorial Billboards Erected Outside Russian Embassy in Sofia

Two billboards with the face of Alexei Navalny were placed in front of the Russian Embassy in Sofia, Bulgaria

Politics | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 18:55
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria