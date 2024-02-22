Macron Congratulated Bulgaria's EU Integration Efforts

"There are many areas in which France and Bulgaria are becoming increasingly close, and which are based on the European project, such as European security and defense, energy, particularly nuclear energy, and the strengthening of European integration". This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron during a briefing at the Elysée Palace in Paris, together with the Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Nikolai Denkov.

Macron congratulated Bulgaria and its government for the efforts made towards integrating the country into the European Union. He noted that Bulgaria has come a long way since it acceded to the EU, including the future accession to the eurozone, pending the fulfillment of certain criteria, as well as joining the Schengen Area. These statements were made by French President Macron to Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov, who is visiting Paris.

“I acknowledge the courage demonstrated by the authorities in Bulgaria from the beginning of the conflict to change the paradigm in their relations with Russia. On this basis, our countries must work together to strengthen the security and defense of the continent”, the French President added regarding the assistance Bulgaria provides to Ukraine.

What the 27 member states decided at the end of 2021 and reaffirmed during their summit in Versailles in 2022 is the strengthening of the European Union, with a greater emphasis on security and defense, complementing NATO activities. According to Macron, this European pillar, which we have been talking about for several months, for several years, involves enhancing our operational cooperation and our industrial capacity to procure and produce military equipment together, including the most critical elements.

Regarding nuclear energy, the President of France reminded that nuclear energy is at the heart of decarbonizing the continent, emphasizing that there is no sustainable decarbonization without a strategy that includes both renewable and nuclear energy. He added that in Bulgaria and France, nuclear energy is a guarantee for energy security and for achieving decarbonization goals.

Macron emphasized that considering Bulgaria's advancements in European integration, both countries should now collaborate in reforming the EU to construct a larger, more sovereign, and more unified union. Macron expressed gratitude to Minister Denkov for visiting Paris and thanked him for the reforms he has implemented.