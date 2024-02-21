Hamas Reports Over 29,300 Palestinian Deaths!

Israeli Defence Minister: Hamas Commanders' Confidence Wanes as Surrenders Increase
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the operational situation at the IDF's Southern Command HQ on Sunday
Hamas has reported a significant increase in the number of Palestinian casualties amid ongoing diplomatic stalemates in efforts to secure a cease-fire and continued Israeli military operations beyond Gaza's borders.
China has criticized the United States for vetoing a UN Security Council resolution that called for an immediate halt to the conflict in Gaza, labeling it as a signal for further bloodshed to continue.
The proposal, put forth by Algeria, received support from 13 out of 15 council members, but was blocked by the US, which argued that it could hinder peace negotiations. Even allies of the US, such as France, expressed disappointment with the decision.
Health authorities in Gaza, under Hamas control, have reported that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes has surpassed 29,300, marking a grim milestone in the conflict.
Amid escalating tensions, over one million people are currently sheltering in the densely populated city of Rafah in southern Gaza. Israel has issued threats of an impending attack on Rafah if Hamas does not release its hostages by March 10.
