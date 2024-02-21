Investigation Launched into Tragic Death of Toddler at Veliko Tarnovo Hospital

The Prosecutor's Office in Veliko Tarnovo is investigating the death of a 2-year-old child who died in the city's hospital.

Initial data indicates that the child was admitted for treatment on February 20th and was discharged from the hospital after improvement and with the consent of the family on the same day. However, the child's condition significantly worsened overnight, and he was taken to the hospital's emergency department, where later passed away despite the efforts of the medical staff.

Due to these circumstances, legal proceedings for causing death by negligence resulting from negligent performance of legally regulated activity have been initiated.

The heartbreaking incident has raised questions about the quality of healthcare services provided at the hospital and the adequacy of medical protocols in ensuring patient safety. It underscores the importance of thorough investigations to uncover any lapses in medical care and uphold accountability for any negligence that may have occurred.