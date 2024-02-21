Investigation Launched into Tragic Death of Toddler at Veliko Tarnovo Hospital

Crime | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 15:19
Bulgaria: Investigation Launched into Tragic Death of Toddler at Veliko Tarnovo Hospital Pixabay

The Prosecutor's Office in Veliko Tarnovo is investigating the death of a 2-year-old child who died in the city's hospital.

Initial data indicates that the child was admitted for treatment on February 20th and was discharged from the hospital after improvement and with the consent of the family on the same day. However, the child's condition significantly worsened overnight, and he was taken to the hospital's emergency department, where later passed away despite the efforts of the medical staff.

Due to these circumstances, legal proceedings for causing death by negligence resulting from negligent performance of legally regulated activity have been initiated.

The heartbreaking incident has raised questions about the quality of healthcare services provided at the hospital and the adequacy of medical protocols in ensuring patient safety. It underscores the importance of thorough investigations to uncover any lapses in medical care and uphold accountability for any negligence that may have occurred.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: hospital, child, investigating, Prosecutor

Related Articles:

“Pirogov” Hospital Inspection: No Evidence of Crimes, Few Administrative Violations Noted

The inspection in “Pirogov” conducted by the Agency for State Financial Inspection (ASFI), initiated by the Bulgarian Minister of Health

Society » Health | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 14:29

Israeli Forces Raid Gaza's Largest Hospital

Israeli forces have stormed Gaza's largest operational hospital, "Nasser," as confirmed by the Israeli Defense Forces.

World | February 15, 2024, Thursday // 18:02

Australia: Police Rescued Child Trapped In Toy Vending Machine

A three-year-old boy was rescued by the police after getting stuck in a large toy vending machine in Brisbane, Australia, reported by the BBC.

World | February 1, 2024, Thursday // 15:07

Bulgarian Prosecutors Seek FBI Assistance in Decrypting Slain Businessman's Phone

In a recent press briefing related to the investigation into the murder of businessman Aleksei Petrov, Sofia city prosecutor Iliana Kirilova revealed a significant hurdle faced by investigators

Crime | December 19, 2023, Tuesday // 16:00

Horrifying Abuse: 7-Year-Old Forced to Live in a Chicken Coop in Bulgarian Village

In a distressing case in Vratsa, a 7-year-old girl endured severe mistreatment, being forced by a 31-year-old man to live and sleep in a village's agricultural building against her will

Crime | December 13, 2023, Wednesday // 12:00

1 in 4 Bulgarian Children Face Poverty Risk

A recent UNICEF report assessing 40 OECD and EU nations sheds light on Bulgaria's persistent child poverty, showcasing a reduction of 8.3% between 2014 and 2021

Society | December 11, 2023, Monday // 09:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Major Migrant Trafficking Ring Dismantled in Bulgaria

Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov disclosed to reporters in Burgas that a highly active criminal group engaged in migrant trafficking has been dismantled

Crime | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 13:52

Survey: 40% of Bulgarians Aware of Domestic Violence Victims, Calls for Action Rise

A recent survey conducted by "Trend" sheds light on concerning attitudes towards domestic violence among Bulgarians

Crime | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 13:11

Sofia Takes to the Streets: Anger Erupts as Accused in Teen's Death Released!

Today, in the center of Sofia, a protest will take place following the release from court of the 37-year-old man accused in the death of 15-year-old Filip Arsov

Crime | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 09:45

BREAKING: Kids Kidnapped During Dupnitsa Car Theft

A shocking incident unfolded in the Bulgarian town of Dupnitsa today, sending waves of concern throughout the community

Crime | February 19, 2024, Monday // 14:40

Police Launch Operation Targeting Trucks and Buses Across Bulgaria

In a bid to enhance road safety, Bulgarian authorities have initiated a comprehensive police operation targeting trucks and buses, set to extend throughout the week

Crime | February 19, 2024, Monday // 11:01

New Chatbot Scam: Bulgarian Pensioners End Up With Loans After Promotional Events

Bulgarian pensioners find themselves with loans of thousands of levs after promotional events they were invited to, while calls from chatbots are implicated in a scheme for financial deception

Crime | February 16, 2024, Friday // 15:13
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria