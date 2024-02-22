Weather In Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny On Thursday

Major Migrant Trafficking Operation Dismantled in Bulgaria
In a significant crackdown on organized crime, Bulgarian Border Police have detained ten individuals involved in migrant trafficking during a targeted operation in the Burgas area
During the night, cloudiness will continue to break up and decrease, with clear skies over most of the country. A weak southerly wind will be present. Minimum temperatures will range between -2° and 3°, and -1° in Sofia. Tomorrow will be mainly sunny with temporary increases in cloudiness. Before noon, visibility may be reduced in some low-lying areas and valleys. There will be weak to moderate southwest wind. Maximum temperatures will range between 12° and 17°, around 12° in Sofia.
Over the mountains, it will be mostly sunny. Cloudiness will increase from the west after noon. Moderate wind from the west-northwest will gradually shift to the southwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 5°C, and at 2000 meters, around - 2°C.
Along the Black Sea coast, it will be mostly sunny. A weak to moderate wind from the south-southwest will blow. Maximum temperatures will range between 9°C and 14°C. The seawater temperature is 7°C-8°C. The sea swell will be around 2 on the Beaufort scale.
The sunrise in Sofia will be at 7:14 a.m., and the sunset at 6:07 p.m., with the duration of the day 10 hours and 53 minutes. The moon will set in Sofia at 6:37 a.m. and rise at 3:58 p.m. Moon phase: two days before the full moon.
The atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for the month, but it will gradually decrease.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
According to a sociological study by Market Links from 2023, just over two-thirds of Bulgarian citizens believe that Bulgaria should support the gradual cessation of industrial farming in cages in the EU, and more than half would vote for a politician who
The atmospheric pressure is and will remain higher than the average for the month
During the night and tomorrow, we expect significant cloudiness, but precipitation will be light and only in certain areas of the mountain regions.
Monday's weather forecast brings cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and light snowfall in the mountains across Bulgaria
Starting with tomorrow, February 17, Western Bulgaria is set to bask in the warmth of a sunny day, a welcome respite from the winter chill
Renowned climatologist Professor Georgi Rachev expressed concern over the diminishing presence of snow at lower altitudes in Bulgaria, highlighting a broader trend not limited to the country
Norwegian Inspiration: Bulgaria's Move Towards Environmentally Friendly Prisons
Nexo Is Suing Bulgaria For Over $3 Billion