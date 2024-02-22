Weather In Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny On Thursday

During the night, cloudiness will continue to break up and decrease, with clear skies over most of the country. A weak southerly wind will be present. Minimum temperatures will range between -2° and 3°, and -1° in Sofia. Tomorrow will be mainly sunny with temporary increases in cloudiness. Before noon, visibility may be reduced in some low-lying areas and valleys. There will be weak to moderate southwest wind. Maximum temperatures will range between 12° and 17°, around 12° in Sofia.

Over the mountains, it will be mostly sunny. Cloudiness will increase from the west after noon. Moderate wind from the west-northwest will gradually shift to the southwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 5°C, and at 2000 meters, around - 2°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, it will be mostly sunny. A weak to moderate wind from the south-southwest will blow. Maximum temperatures will range between 9°C and 14°C. The seawater temperature is 7°C-8°C. The sea swell will be around 2 on the Beaufort scale.

The sunrise in Sofia will be at 7:14 a.m., and the sunset at 6:07 p.m., with the duration of the day 10 hours and 53 minutes. The moon will set in Sofia at 6:37 a.m. and rise at 3:58 p.m. Moon phase: two days before the full moon.

The atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for the month, but it will gradually decrease.