Israeli Troop Fatalities in Conflict with Hamas Nearing 600
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have reported that 571 soldiers have lost their lives in clashes with Palestinian Hamas militants since hostilities escalated in October of last year
Syrian state television, as quoted by the Associated Press, reported that two individuals were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Damascus, with additional material damage reported.
The strike, reportedly hitting a building near an Iranian school, caused casualties in an apartment within the building, although their identities remain undisclosed according to Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The impact resulted in damage to the fourth floor of a 10-story building, shattering windows in nearby structures and causing damage to numerous parked vehicles in the vicinity. An empty bus belonging to a nearby private school was also among the damaged property, prompting parents to hastily retrieve their children from the school premises.
As of now, Israel has not officially confirmed its involvement in the incident, clarifies the AP.
Moscow authorities have stirred controversy by banning the sale of 252 books under the guise of combating LGBTQ+ propaganda
The situation in Ukraine's Donbas region escalates as reports emerge of a devastating rocket attack on a Russian training camp, resulting in the deaths of at least 60 Russian soldiers
A clandestine anti-Putin faction within Russia plotted to free opposition figure Alexei Navalny from a Siberian prison camp
Hamas has reported a significant increase in the number of Palestinian casualties amid ongoing diplomatic stalemates in efforts to secure a cease-fire and continued Israeli military operations beyond Gaza's borders
The ambassadors representing European Union member states have given their approval for the implementation of the 13th package of sanctions targeting Russia
Day 728 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours
Norwegian Inspiration: Bulgaria's Move Towards Environmentally Friendly Prisons
Nexo Is Suing Bulgaria For Over $3 Billion