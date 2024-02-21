Israeli Airstrike Hits Damascus, Two Reported Dead

World | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 13:33
Bulgaria: Israeli Airstrike Hits Damascus, Two Reported Dead

Syrian state television, as quoted by the Associated Press, reported that two individuals were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Damascus, with additional material damage reported.

The strike, reportedly hitting a building near an Iranian school, caused casualties in an apartment within the building, although their identities remain undisclosed according to Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The impact resulted in damage to the fourth floor of a 10-story building, shattering windows in nearby structures and causing damage to numerous parked vehicles in the vicinity. An empty bus belonging to a nearby private school was also among the damaged property, prompting parents to hastily retrieve their children from the school premises.

As of now, Israel has not officially confirmed its involvement in the incident, clarifies the AP.

Tags: Israeli airstrike, Damascus, casualties, Syria

