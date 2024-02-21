Major Migrant Trafficking Ring Dismantled in Bulgaria

Major Migrant Trafficking Operation Dismantled in Bulgaria
In a significant crackdown on organized crime, Bulgarian Border Police have detained ten individuals involved in migrant trafficking during a targeted operation in the Burgas area
Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov disclosed to reporters in Burgas that a highly active criminal group engaged in migrant trafficking has been dismantled. The operation led to the arrest of ten individuals, including the group's leader, with charges pending against them. Stoyanov underscored the group's significant activity in recent months but clarified that there is no evidence implicating Ministry of the Interior officials.
Stoyanov's remarks came during a visit to Burgas for a briefing from the Regional Police Directorate on last year's activities. Highlighting the directorate's achievements, he noted a decrease in crimes and an uptick in the detection rate. He commended the collaborative efforts among the Ministry of Internal Affairs, regional administration, municipality, and the District and Regional Prosecutor's Office as exemplary.
The crackdown on the migrant trafficking ring signifies a significant stride in law enforcement's battle against organized crime in Bulgaria.
