Major Migrant Trafficking Ring Dismantled in Bulgaria

Crime | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 13:52
Bulgaria: Major Migrant Trafficking Ring Dismantled in Bulgaria

Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov disclosed to reporters in Burgas that a highly active criminal group engaged in migrant trafficking has been dismantled. The operation led to the arrest of ten individuals, including the group's leader, with charges pending against them. Stoyanov underscored the group's significant activity in recent months but clarified that there is no evidence implicating Ministry of the Interior officials.

Stoyanov's remarks came during a visit to Burgas for a briefing from the Regional Police Directorate on last year's activities. Highlighting the directorate's achievements, he noted a decrease in crimes and an uptick in the detection rate. He commended the collaborative efforts among the Ministry of Internal Affairs, regional administration, municipality, and the District and Regional Prosecutor's Office as exemplary.

The crackdown on the migrant trafficking ring signifies a significant stride in law enforcement's battle against organized crime in Bulgaria.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, interior ministry, migrant trafficking, criminal group

Related Articles:

Major Migrant Trafficking Operation Dismantled in Bulgaria

In a significant crackdown on organized crime, Bulgarian Border Police have detained ten individuals involved in migrant trafficking during a targeted operation in the Burgas area

Politics | February 22, 2024, Thursday // 09:00

Weather In Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny On Thursday

During the night, cloudiness will continue to break up and decrease, with clear skies over most of the country

Society » Environment | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 20:12

Macron Congratulated Bulgaria's EU Integration Efforts

There are many areas in which France and Bulgaria are becoming increasingly close, and which are based on the European project

Politics | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 16:16

Survey: 40% of Bulgarians Aware of Domestic Violence Victims, Calls for Action Rise

A recent survey conducted by "Trend" sheds light on concerning attitudes towards domestic violence among Bulgarians

Crime | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 13:11

Croatia Backs Bulgaria's Schengen and Eurozone Accession Amid Ministerial Talks

In a significant diplomatic stride, Croatia has voiced unwavering support for Bulgaria's aspirations to join the Schengen area and the Eurozone during a high-profile visit by Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Mariya Gabriel

Politics » Diplomacy | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 09:18

We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria With Conditions For GERB - Proposes New Elections

Amidst shifting political dynamics in Bulgaria, the "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" coalition has put forth a memorandum outlining conditions for collaboration with the GERB party

Politics | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 09:11
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Investigation Launched into Tragic Death of Toddler at Veliko Tarnovo Hospital

The Prosecutor's Office in Veliko Tarnovo is investigating the death of a 2-year-old child who died in the city's hospital

Crime | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 15:19

Survey: 40% of Bulgarians Aware of Domestic Violence Victims, Calls for Action Rise

A recent survey conducted by "Trend" sheds light on concerning attitudes towards domestic violence among Bulgarians

Crime | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 13:11

Sofia Takes to the Streets: Anger Erupts as Accused in Teen's Death Released!

Today, in the center of Sofia, a protest will take place following the release from court of the 37-year-old man accused in the death of 15-year-old Filip Arsov

Crime | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 09:45

BREAKING: Kids Kidnapped During Dupnitsa Car Theft

A shocking incident unfolded in the Bulgarian town of Dupnitsa today, sending waves of concern throughout the community

Crime | February 19, 2024, Monday // 14:40

Police Launch Operation Targeting Trucks and Buses Across Bulgaria

In a bid to enhance road safety, Bulgarian authorities have initiated a comprehensive police operation targeting trucks and buses, set to extend throughout the week

Crime | February 19, 2024, Monday // 11:01

New Chatbot Scam: Bulgarian Pensioners End Up With Loans After Promotional Events

Bulgarian pensioners find themselves with loans of thousands of levs after promotional events they were invited to, while calls from chatbots are implicated in a scheme for financial deception

Crime | February 16, 2024, Friday // 15:13
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria