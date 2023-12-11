70% Of Bulgarians Favor Banning Animal Cages In Farms

Greek Government Enforces Football Fan Ban
Greek football is set to witness matches devoid of spectators for the next two months as a result of heightened incidents of violence
According to a sociological study by Market Links from 2023, just over two-thirds of Bulgarian citizens believe that Bulgaria should support the gradual cessation of industrial farming in cages in the EU, and more than half would vote for a politician who advocates this position.
Millions of animals each year in Europe spend their lives or parts of them confined in cages. Cage farming affects laying hens, mother pigs, calves, quails, rabbits, ducks, and geese on industrial farms.
“Rearing sensitive, intelligent beings in cramped cages where they cannot even turn around, stretch, or care for their young is a true nightmare. Confinement in cages causes animals distress, extreme physical discomfort, psychological disturbances, and suffering. This practice has no place in the 21st century, and all of us as a society even intuitively understand this”, shares Elia Tileva, an activist from the civil organization “Invisible Animals”.
The Market Links study addresses:
The results of the study indicate that:
For the study, 1014 respondents (aged 18 and older) were surveyed through direct interviews and an online panel.
“Bulgarian citizens are not indifferent to the suffering of animals in industrial farms. It is evident that the ban on cages is a desired change by the majority of people and that society holds a more humane attitude towards animals, regulated by law. It is time for politicians to listen to the voice of the people and support this step forward both at the EU level and nationally”, commented Stefan Dimitrov, also an activist at “Invisible Animals”.
The issue has already been addressed at the European Union level just a few years ago through the European Citizens Initiative “End the Cage Age”, which gathered a total of over 1.4 million signatures. However, at the moment, no actions have been taken to enact such a change - neither in Europe nor in Bulgaria.
“It is not enough to believe that it is right for animals to be treated better - it is time as a society to act to persuade politicians to defend this opinion, which most people recognize. The upcoming European elections in June are an opportunity for exactly this: to bridge the gap between our beliefs as a society and the actions of those who should represent us in Brussels”, adds Stefan from “Invisible Animals”.
