Iran Claims Israel Behind Gas Pipeline Explosions

World | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 11:14
Bulgaria: Iran Claims Israel Behind Gas Pipeline Explosions

An Iranian official has accused Israel of orchestrating an attack on gas pipelines in Iran last week, as reported by The Times of Israel citing the semi-official Tasnim news agency. Iran's Oil Minister, Javad Owji, asserted that the aim was to disrupt gas supplies to households but claimed that Iranian authorities swiftly countered the plot, resulting in only minor damage to several pipes.

Minister Owji disclosed the occurrence of twin explosions on gas pipelines during an interview with state TV, according to a report by Al Jazeera on February 14. Although details about the blasts are limited, one explosion was situated on the primary gas route from Iran's central Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province to major gas fields in the Caspian Sea, while the other was reported in the southern province of Fars.

In earlier statements this month, Israel's Minister of Defence, Yoav Gallant, revealed evidence suggesting direct financial transfers from Iran to Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Additionally, a recent Microsoft report highlighted a surge in Iran's online disinformation campaigns and cyberattacks targeting Israel since October 7, aimed at undermining Israel and its supporters across social media platforms.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, drew attention to the dire conditions faced by Palestinian civilians and the significant number seeking refuge in the city of Rafah. In a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the Iranian minister condemned any Israeli attack on Rafah as "genocide against Palestinians" and urged the UN to take decisive action to halt such crimes, prevent further displacement of Palestinians, and ensure unrestricted access to humanitarian aid.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Iran, Israel, gas pipeline, tensions

Related Articles:

EU Approves Fresh Round of Sanctions Against Russia

The ambassadors representing European Union member states have given their approval for the implementation of the 13th package of sanctions targeting Russia

World » EU | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 14:26

US Destroys Surface-to-Air Missile Launcher in Yemen Amid Escalating Tensions

In response to escalating tensions in the Red Sea, the US Central Command has taken decisive action in Yemen, destroying a surface-to-air missile launcher in Houthi-controlled areas

World | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 11:00

Netanyahu Asserts Israel's Continued Control Over Palestinian Territories

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a decisive statement yesterday, indicating Israel's intention to maintain full military control over all Palestinian territories, even in the event of a two-state solution

World | February 20, 2024, Tuesday // 10:12

Israel Threatens Military Action in Rafah if Hostages Not Freed

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz has issued a warning, stating that if Hamas does not release hostages by March 10, Israel will initiate an offensive against the city of Rafah

World | February 19, 2024, Monday // 09:12

Health Minister: Gaza's Dogs and Cats Pose Risk to Israelis!

Israel's Ministries of Agriculture and Health have issued a stark advisory, urging citizens to refrain from adopting dogs and cats originating from territories under Palestinian Authority rule, including Gaza, as well as from areas along the northern bord

World | February 15, 2024, Thursday // 10:12

EU Urges Halt to Arms Supply to Israel Amid Gaza Crisis

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has called upon Israel's allies, particularly the United States, to cease arms supplies amidst escalating violence in Gaza

World » EU | February 13, 2024, Tuesday // 10:16
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Kremlin Bans Dostoyevsky, Oscar Wilde, Stephen King And More Over Alleged LGBTQ+ Propaganda

Moscow authorities have stirred controversy by banning the sale of 252 books under the guise of combating LGBTQ+ propaganda

World » Russia | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 22:06

At Least 60 Russian Soldiers Killed in Missile Strike

The situation in Ukraine's Donbas region escalates as reports emerge of a devastating rocket attack on a Russian training camp, resulting in the deaths of at least 60 Russian soldiers

World » Russia | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 21:58

Russian Anti-Putin Cell Planned Navalny's Prison Break

A clandestine anti-Putin faction within Russia plotted to free opposition figure Alexei Navalny from a Siberian prison camp

World » Russia | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 18:11

Hamas Reports Over 29,300 Palestinian Deaths!

Hamas has reported a significant increase in the number of Palestinian casualties amid ongoing diplomatic stalemates in efforts to secure a cease-fire and continued Israeli military operations beyond Gaza's borders

World | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 15:36

EU Approves Fresh Round of Sanctions Against Russia

The ambassadors representing European Union member states have given their approval for the implementation of the 13th package of sanctions targeting Russia

World » EU | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 14:26

Israeli Airstrike Hits Damascus, Two Reported Dead

Syrian state television, as quoted by the Associated Press, reported that two individuals were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Damascus

World | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 13:33
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria