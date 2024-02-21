Iran Claims Israel Behind Gas Pipeline Explosions

An Iranian official has accused Israel of orchestrating an attack on gas pipelines in Iran last week, as reported by The Times of Israel citing the semi-official Tasnim news agency. Iran's Oil Minister, Javad Owji, asserted that the aim was to disrupt gas supplies to households but claimed that Iranian authorities swiftly countered the plot, resulting in only minor damage to several pipes.

Minister Owji disclosed the occurrence of twin explosions on gas pipelines during an interview with state TV, according to a report by Al Jazeera on February 14. Although details about the blasts are limited, one explosion was situated on the primary gas route from Iran's central Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province to major gas fields in the Caspian Sea, while the other was reported in the southern province of Fars.

In earlier statements this month, Israel's Minister of Defence, Yoav Gallant, revealed evidence suggesting direct financial transfers from Iran to Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Additionally, a recent Microsoft report highlighted a surge in Iran's online disinformation campaigns and cyberattacks targeting Israel since October 7, aimed at undermining Israel and its supporters across social media platforms.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, drew attention to the dire conditions faced by Palestinian civilians and the significant number seeking refuge in the city of Rafah. In a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the Iranian minister condemned any Israeli attack on Rafah as "genocide against Palestinians" and urged the UN to take decisive action to halt such crimes, prevent further displacement of Palestinians, and ensure unrestricted access to humanitarian aid.