In Sofia: Two Chain-Accidents Took Place In Less Than 20 Minutes

Society » INCIDENTS | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 11:04
In a series of unfortunate events on Wednesday morning, two chain accidents unfolded within a span of just 20 minutes near the exit of Sofia, leaving authorities scrambling to respond.

According to reports from the Center for Emergency Medical Assistance relayed to BNR, the first collision occurred at the roundabout leading to Bankya, involving three cars. While one driver, a 51-year-old man, opted out of medical examination, another driver sustained whiplash injuries but declined hospitalization.

The incident, which transpired at 8:16 a.m., prompted an immediate emergency response, with medical teams arriving at the scene within 10 minutes to assess the situation and provide assistance.

However, the chaos didn't end there. Just 15 minutes later, a second chain accident was reported, this time near the intersection between the Ring Road and Tsaritsa Joanna Boulevard. Despite the swift response of emergency teams, arriving at the scene within seven minutes, there were no individuals requiring medical attention upon their arrival.

