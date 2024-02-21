In Sofia: Two Chain-Accidents Took Place In Less Than 20 Minutes

Sofia: Zero Fines for Polluting Cars Entering City Center
Despite efforts to curb pollution in Sofia's city center, not a single fine has been issued to vehicles violating the ban on entering the designated low-emission zone
In a series of unfortunate events on Wednesday morning, two chain accidents unfolded within a span of just 20 minutes near the exit of Sofia, leaving authorities scrambling to respond.
According to reports from the Center for Emergency Medical Assistance relayed to BNR, the first collision occurred at the roundabout leading to Bankya, involving three cars. While one driver, a 51-year-old man, opted out of medical examination, another driver sustained whiplash injuries but declined hospitalization.
The incident, which transpired at 8:16 a.m., prompted an immediate emergency response, with medical teams arriving at the scene within 10 minutes to assess the situation and provide assistance.
However, the chaos didn't end there. Just 15 minutes later, a second chain accident was reported, this time near the intersection between the Ring Road and Tsaritsa Joanna Boulevard. Despite the swift response of emergency teams, arriving at the scene within seven minutes, there were no individuals requiring medical attention upon their arrival.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Near the Trajan's Gate tunnels on the Trakia highway, Bulgarian police officers intercepted a pickup truck suspected of transporting illegal migrants
The daughter of Simeon of Saxe-Coburg-Gothа – Kalina was caught driving with 1.5 % alcohol content, after a minor accident with no casualties
In a shocking incident outside the "Lomonosov" National Vocational High School for Precision Technology and Optics in Sofia, an 18-year-old boy without a license collided with his peer, ultimately crashing his vehicle into the school's fence
Late last night, a truck carrying a staggering 14 tons of ether exploded in the parking lot of the customs office in Kazanlak, Bulgaria
An accident involving a heavy truck and a car has resulted in the closure of the road leading to Greece in the Kresnen Gorge area, affecting traffic in both directions
A truck explosion has rocked the town of Kazanlak in Bulgaria
Norwegian Inspiration: Bulgaria's Move Towards Environmentally Friendly Prisons
Nexo Is Suing Bulgaria For Over $3 Billion