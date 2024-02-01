Bulgarian Actress Margarita Stoykova Honored At The “Berlinale” Film Festival

The young Bulgarian actress Margarita Stoykova was honored with an award for emerging star at the Berlinale Film Festival. She is known for her leading role in Yana Titova's film “Diada”, and is among the 10 top Young European actors. The excellence is by the program“Shooting Stars”, by the European Film Promotion (EFP).

Bulgarian Eurocommissioner Iliana Ivanova, responsible for innovations, scientific research, culture, education, and youth, attended the event in Berlin. She was welcomed by the German Minister of Culture, Claudia Roth. In her Facebook profile, Ivanova congratulated all emerging stars from Bulgaria, Belgium, France, Georgia, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Poland, and Sweden. The Eurocommissioner personally met with the awarded young actors.

Starting in 1998, every year EFP has recognized the accomplishments of young actors globally. Over the years, hundreds of rising stars have been highlighted, including well-known figures such as Daniel Craig, Alicia Vikander, Rachel Weisz, Carey Mulligan, and more.

The jury distinguishes 19–year–old Margarita for “portraying a multifaceted character exceptionally - initially an unsympathetic character who gradually reveals layers of vulnerability”.

The renowned filmmaker Martin Scorsese, widely regarded as one of the best directors, received the prestigious “Golden Bear” honor at the Berlinale Festival in recognition of his significant contributions to cinema. The 81-year-old director has won multiple Oscars and this year he is once again nominated for “Killers of the Flower Moon”. Among the iconic films directed by Martin Scorsese are “Taxi Driver”, ”Raging Bull”, “Goodfellas”, and “The Departed”.