Borisсov: Early Elections "2 in 1" Are A Logical End Of The Non-Coalition!

New Elections in Bulgaria Loom as Gabriel Rejects the WCC-DB Memorandum
I will not sign the memorandum. Everything has its limits
The leader of GERB, Boyko Borisсov, stated that early elections "2 in 1" in Bulgaria are a logical conclusion of the so-called non-coalition between his party and their “partners” from We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB).
He commented on the memorandum proposed by WCC-DB for management after the rotation.
The document includes several main aspects - filling and distribution of regulators, electing the members of the anti-corruption commission, security services, measures to increase confidence in the electoral process and the judiciary. Borissov criticized the document and defined the approach as immature.
"This is anything but a principle. Let's divide the country in two with Kiril Petkov - let's turn our backs on parliamentarism, turn our backs on the opposition, let's divide everything 50/50 for the next 7 years. At the same time, let the entire Council of Ministers remain theirs with 2 /3 deputy ministers and with 2/3 regional governors", commented the leader of GERB.
Borissov said that he had not received the memorandum in question and reaffirmed that he firmly believes that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should remain under the leadership of GERB after the rotation.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
I will not sign the memorandum. Everything has its limits
There are many areas in which France and Bulgaria are becoming increasingly close, and which are based on the European project
During the annual Chief of Defence Conference, Bulgaria's Defence Chief Admiral Emil Eftimov underscored the significant challenges facing the Alliance and the democratic world
In a significant diplomatic stride, Croatia has voiced unwavering support for Bulgaria's aspirations to join the Schengen area and the Eurozone during a high-profile visit by Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Mariya Gabriel
Amidst shifting political dynamics in Bulgaria, the "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" coalition has put forth a memorandum outlining conditions for collaboration with the GERB party
Two billboards with the face of Alexei Navalny were placed in front of the Russian Embassy in Sofia, Bulgaria
Norwegian Inspiration: Bulgaria's Move Towards Environmentally Friendly Prisons
Nexo Is Suing Bulgaria For Over $3 Billion