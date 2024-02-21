Borisсov: Early Elections "2 in 1" Are A Logical End Of The Non-Coalition!

The leader of GERB, Boyko Borisсov, stated that early elections "2 in 1" in Bulgaria are a logical conclusion of the so-called non-coalition between his party and their “partners” from We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB).

He commented on the memorandum proposed by WCC-DB for management after the rotation.

The document includes several main aspects - filling and distribution of regulators, electing the members of the anti-corruption commission, security services, measures to increase confidence in the electoral process and the judiciary. Borissov criticized the document and defined the approach as immature.

"This is anything but a principle. Let's divide the country in two with Kiril Petkov - let's turn our backs on parliamentarism, turn our backs on the opposition, let's divide everything 50/50 for the next 7 years. At the same time, let the entire Council of Ministers remain theirs with 2 /3 deputy ministers and with 2/3 regional governors", commented the leader of GERB.

Borissov said that he had not received the memorandum in question and reaffirmed that he firmly believes that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should remain under the leadership of GERB after the rotation.

